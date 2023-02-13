Scott Moe Oct 27 2022

Scott Moe 

 Image by Christopher Oldcorn

Premier Scott Moe is speaking on Monday with the other premiers as they work through the Trudeau government’s healthcare funding deal, which fell short of what they were asking for.

Healthcare

Healthcare

“How we move forward at the Council of the Federation table, given that the offer was substantially less than the ask,” said Moe at a press conference Monday.

Healthcare worker

Courtesy pexels.com – no attribution required

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Obviously and I mean obviously this is ALL about Trudeau blackmailing to implement digital ID

Trudeau is a psychotic WEF demon out to destroy and kill Canada and Canadians

Without question

His ultimate goal is to have the “unvaxxed” (ie non compliant) herded into concentration camps for extermination ( with the full cooperation of his MSM )

Canada is now facing its own H#tler / Third Reich moment and no this is not an exaggeration

Think about the last 3 years

Did you think this possible 5 years ago?

We are in a global fight of good against evil

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.