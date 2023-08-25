Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Premier Scott Moe announced four members of the Saskatchewan Party would not be seeking re-election in the next Saskatchewan general election next year.
The MLAs are Don Morgan (Saskatoon Southeast), Delbert Kirsch (Batoche), Fred Bradshaw (Carrot River Valley), and Dana Skoropad (Arm River).
Morgan has been in the Legislature since 2003. He has held prominent positions including Minister of Justice, Minister of Advanced Education and Deputy Premier.
“With recent developments in Saskatchewan’s political climate, it is not particularly surprising that Minister Morgan is retiring. In his historic tenure with the labour portfolio, I have particularly appreciated his dutiful attention to the prevention of workplace harassment and violence,” said Lori Johb, President of Saskatchewan Federation of Labour.
"I am hopeful that the next Minister will work closely with our Federation to make meaningful progress for working people.”
Kirsch was first elected in the Batoche electoral district, when it was created in 2003.
Bradshaw was elected in 2007 and held the position of Minister of Highways but was shuffled out of the cabinet on May 31, 2022.
Skoropad was elected in the 2020 Saskatchewan general election and has been Minister of Environment since the May 31, 2022, cabinet shuffle.
Moe thanked the MLAs who are leaving for all their hard work over the years.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.