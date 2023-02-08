Premier Scott Moe is disappointed with Justin Trudeau’s new healthcare funding offer of $196 billion over the next 10 years to the provinces and territories.
“The federal government has had years to respond to the unanimous request from all provinces and territories to become a full funding partner. Tuesday’s long-awaited meeting confirmed they have no interest in doing so,” said Moe.
“The details of the offer amount to a 2% increase and falls short in outlining a path forward for long-term, sustainable funding that all premiers have been calling for.”
The premiers wanted the Trudeau government to increase funding back to the 35% it used to contribute, which has dropped to 22%. The new healthcare funding only increases the feds part to 24% starting in 2024.
“Our goal remains to provide the best possible health care services to the people of Saskatchewan, in spite of the federal government’s lack of commitment to provide its share of health care funding,” said Moe.
Moe’s government will continue looking through the proposals and the Council of the Federation plans to meet in the coming days.
“Saskatchewan will be evaluating the proposal and having further discussions. The Council of the Federation is expected to meet again in the days to come,” said Moe.
Moe remains disappointed with the Trudeau government’s healthcare funding but will not stop the Saskatchewan government’s “ambitious health human resources plan” unveiled in late summer.
"While the federal funding proposal is disappointing, it will not deter our government from moving ahead with our ambitious health human resources plan to add over 1,000 new health care workers, as well as making important investments in mental health and addictions, reducing surgical wait times, building and renovating health facilities and many other health care priorities,” said Moe.
NDP Leader Carla Beck is happy the Trudeau government did increase funding and wants to see the money go directly into fixing the Saskatchewan healthcare system.
“Although we’re waiting on additional details on what the federal Canada Health Transfer proposal will mean in the Saskatchewan context, I’m glad to hear that additional funding is on the table,” said Beck.
“I look forward to engaging with those in the health sector to ensure that these new funds flow directly to fixing our healthcare system and not to Scott Moe’s bottom line.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard.
He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
