Premier Scott Moe is disappointed with Justin Trudeau’s new healthcare funding offer of $196 billion over the next 10 years to the provinces and territories.

“The federal government has had years to respond to the unanimous request from all provinces and territories to become a full funding partner. Tuesday’s long-awaited meeting confirmed they have no interest in doing so,” said Moe. 

