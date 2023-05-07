Albertans vote for a new NDP government or keep the UCP party in power in just over three weeks.
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe expressed his best wishes to all the candidates running in the Alberta election.
However, Moe added that he wishes “a little bit more luck” to the UCP.
“Probably from Saskatchewan, just looking at the alliance that we have politically, I’d likely wish just a little bit more luck to all those UCP candidates that are running there,” Moe told reporters with a bit of a smile.
Moe pointed out that his government shares similar political beliefs with the UCP government, with Premier Danielle Smith leading the UCP in the election.
“But most certainly, whoever’s successful in Alberta, they can’t ignore what is creating the wealth in communities across that province and it’s the energy sector, it’s the agriculture sector, it’s to a lesser degree the mining sector,” said Moe.
“We align very closely in what is creating wealth in our communities and we align very closely with what hindrances we have in continuing to create that wealth,” Moe said, referring to the Trudeau government.
Over the past few years, Saskatchewan and Alberta have worked together to deal with various issues with federal government policies, often being the only provinces to challenge Ottawa.
However, Moe refrained from making assumptions about how an NDP win in Alberta could affect these challenges and said it might not be necessary to answer that question.
“From our province’s perspective, we’ll work with whoever’s successful, but we would align much closer … on policy issues [with the UCP], in particular policy issues that are defending the right of us as Saskatchewan residents to continue to create wealth in the industries that we have been creating wealth in,” said Moe.
Moe said the Saskatchewan government shares common ground with other governments in Canada, including the federal government, and can collaborate on those issues.
However, Moe said there are certain points where they do not see eye to eye and “that’s fine too.”
Carla Beck, the leader of the Saskatchewan NDP, told reporters that Alberta is currently experiencing similar issues to Saskatchewan.
“We wish Rachel Notley and her team all the best in their election and we’ll be following closely,” said Beck.
Reporter (Saskatchewan)
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
