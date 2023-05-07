Premier Scott Moe May 31 2022
Photo by Christopher Oldcorn

Albertans vote for a new NDP government or keep the UCP party in power in just over three weeks.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe expressed his best wishes to all the candidates running in the Alberta election.

Danielle Smith

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said taxes will be cut for all Albertans. 

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

