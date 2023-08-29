Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has announced significant cabinet changes with new education, health and Crown investments minister.
Six ministers remain in cabinet but take on new responsibilities.
Dustin Duncan becomes Minister of Crown Investments Corporation and Minister responsible for all the major Crowns, including SaskPower, SaskEnergy, SaskTel, SGI and SaskWater, as well as Minister responsible for the Public Service Commission
Christine Tell becomes Minister of Environment
Paul Merriman becomes Minister of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety and Minister responsible for the Firearms Secretariat
Lori Carr becomes Minister of Highways
Everett Hindley becomes Minister of Health
Jeremy Cockrill becomes Minister of Education
"The mandate of our new cabinet is to build and protect Saskatchewan, to continue building a strong economy, strong communities and strong families, and to protect all that we have built together from threats like federal intrusion and economic challenges like inflation," said Moe.
Tim McLeod MLA (Moose Jaw North) enters the cabinet as minister of Mental Health and Addictions, Seniors and Rural and Remote Health.
