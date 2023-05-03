Scott Moe Oct 27 2022

Scott Moe 

 Image by Christopher Oldcorn

Premier Scott Moe and the Trudeau government have different plans on the timeline for achieving net-zero carbon emissions from power generation.

Methane Emissions

Canada has committed to eliminating coal fired power by 2030.

The Trudeau government announced in 2016 that coal-fired electricity without carbon capture and storage technology would be phased out by 2030.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.