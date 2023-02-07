Premier Scott Moe
Premier Scott Moe came away from the premiers' healthcare meeting with the federal government wanting to take a few days to review what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government proposed.

“I think we need a couple of days to digest the other information that we were provided with today, figuring out exactly what type of an impact it does have for each of us,” said Moe at a press conference.

(3) comments

guest688
guest688

Mr. Moe just get back on your jet and come home... this was a joke meeting from the start. That is unless you intended to show folks at home the incompetency of the feds.

Come home and table legislation to collect our tax money... we the people of Saskatchewan will decide what is best for the Saskatchewan nation, enough is enough.

You made a declaration a year ago that Saskatchewan is a nation... well its time you and the government started to act like a nation!

BoomerOG
BoomerOG

Carrot and stick offer with strings attached. A classic piece of political legerdemain.

PersonOne
PersonOne

Why must we negotiate getting back our own tax dollars? JT will only give it back if the province cooperates with his plans. The guy who put Canada in huge debt wants to ensure the returned money is spent well? What a joke

