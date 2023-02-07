Premier Scott Moe came away from the premiers' healthcare meeting with the federal government wanting to take a few days to review what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government proposed.
“I think we need a couple of days to digest the other information that we were provided with today, figuring out exactly what type of an impact it does have for each of us,” said Moe at a press conference.
The premier said after a review of the funding, the Saskatchewan government would have a better idea of how it will make a difference in Saskatchewan healthcare.
“Come back with the responses to know more where we were, where you're going, with this funding and then ultimately, we could utilize it for and what type of a difference it may or may not make,” said Moe.
Moe has asked the Trudeau government to be a “fair funding partner” of healthcare and anything less would be considered a “downpayment.”
The Trudeau government offered $196 billion over 10 years, including $46 billion in new funding, starting with an unconditional and immediate top-up of $2 billion.
However, discussions will continue over the coming weeks to decide how the money will be spent.
Moe said the provinces need the flexibility to address their issues.
“In order to address the challenges that are similar, but often different as well across the nation, we're going to need some flexibility across Canada in how we’re going to invest those dollars,” said Moe on Sunday.
The federal government used to fund 35% of healthcare costs, but has reduced its funding to 22% and the provinces have had to make the difference.
Trudeau said the healthcare system is not working and wants the funding to focus on targeted investments to improve the system.
“Canadians are proud of our universal public health-care system, but we all have to recognize it hasn’t been delivering at the level Canadians would expect,” said Trudeau.
“That’s why sitting down with the provinces, working collaboratively, investing significantly in priority areas is going to move us forward in the right way.”
Sask NDP Leader Carla Beck said any deal with the Trudeau government must respect provincial autonomy and be flexible.
“Any proposal from the federal government needs to respect provincial control over healthcare and have flexibility to meet Saskatchewan’s health system needs,” said Beck.
Beck blames Moe’s Saskatchewan Party for the problems in the healthcare system.
“After over a decade of Sask Party damage to our health system, we need to ensure new funding needs will be directed to the frontlines in consultation with the experts and won’t be used to expand American-style, for-profit healthcare, which has doubled wait times for MRIs and has added more than 7,000 people to the surgery wait list,” said Beck.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard.
He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(3) comments
Mr. Moe just get back on your jet and come home... this was a joke meeting from the start. That is unless you intended to show folks at home the incompetency of the feds.
Come home and table legislation to collect our tax money... we the people of Saskatchewan will decide what is best for the Saskatchewan nation, enough is enough.
You made a declaration a year ago that Saskatchewan is a nation... well its time you and the government started to act like a nation!
Carrot and stick offer with strings attached. A classic piece of political legerdemain.
Why must we negotiate getting back our own tax dollars? JT will only give it back if the province cooperates with his plans. The guy who put Canada in huge debt wants to ensure the returned money is spent well? What a joke
