Moe wants federal Liberal government gone ASAP

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says the federal Liberal government deserves to fall and the energy sector and investment would pick up under a Conservative government.Moe made his comments in a media scrum at the Saskatchewan legislature in anticipation of a non-confidence motion by the federal Conservatives that could trigger a federal election."If we had a vote before Parliament who would vote for, for the opposition's motion against the government, we've always been very clear when it comes to the carbon tax, that should be removed on everything for everyone," Moe said."We would encourage all parties, in particular, the NDP and the Bloc, to vote with the opposition on this motion. We understand that would force an election, a carbon tax election and we would be in favour of that election sooner rather than later."Projections by 338Canada.com place the Conservatives at 42% support, followed by 24% for the Liberals, 19% for the NDP, 7% for the Bloc and 5% for the Greens. This would translate into 211 seats for the Conservatives, 64 for the Liberals, 36 for the Bloc, 25 for the NDP and 2 for the Greens.The site, which is based on a statistical model of electoral projections placed on opinion polls, gives the Conservatives a better than 99% chance of winning the election, with a majority government of 170 or more seats also highly likely.The premier said the government was trying to stretch their "minority administration" longer than appropriate as "an administration that is no longer representative of the people of Canada." He commended Poilievre for his non-confidence motion based on the carbon tax."This is the most inflationary tax that this nation has right now. Nowhere is that more evident than just right here in Saskatchewan, where we reduced the carbon tax off our home heating with natural gas and electricity. And we dropped a full point on our consumer price index," Moe recalled."Can you imagine if rather than increase the carbon tax on fuel the 17 cents per litre disappears, we actually remove that altogether? What that would do for the economy and Saskatchewan and what it would do for Saskatchewan families?"Moe said the federal Liberal government was the "largest hindrance" to investment coming into Saskatchewan, especially to drill for oil."Let's put this federal minority administration to the election test. We feel with a change of federal government that there would be a significant change in the certainty that would be provided in that energy sector investment," Moe said.Moe said he has been critical of the Liberal government since the day he became premier in 2018 and thought they should have been gone a long time ago. He said the NDP confidence-and-supply agreement signed in March of 2022 is to blame for the unpopular regime lasting so long."They're a minority administration; they're only propped up by the NDP and I actually would lay this at the feet of the NDP. They're the party that has never been close to the halls of power, never been closer than they are today. And they absolutely refuse to represent Canadians in any way. Canadians are looking for change," Moe said.Moe invited NDP leader Jagmeet Singh to topple the government with "a vote to save Canadian money vote to save Canadians' jobs.""If Jagmeet Singh does decide to vote with the Liberals, he's really voting to save one job and that's the Prime Minister's," Moe said.