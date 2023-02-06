Scott Moe Oct 27 2022

Scott Moe 

 Image by Christopher Oldcorn

Premier Scott Moe is pleased to finally have the healthcare funding meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that the premiers have wanted for the last year and a half.

Premier Scott Moe and Chris Oldcorn

“To address the challenges that are similar, but often different as well, across the nation, we are going to need some flexibility across Canada in how we’re going to invest those dollars,” said Moe.

Justin Trudeau

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Craig R
Craig R

Just say the new funding is for Ukraine. Sure we'll get it then.

Report Add Reply
NorthernTrumper
NorthernTrumper

Lots of Ukrainians in Saskatchewan...

Moe should just let his people know grandma in St. Albert will have to die due to poor Healthcare funding cause we need to send $400,000,000 worth of missiles to protect Basia in Kyiv.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.