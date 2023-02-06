Premier Scott Moe is pleased to finally have the healthcare funding meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that the premiers have wanted for the last year and a half.
“To address the challenges that are similar, but often different as well, across the nation, we are going to need some flexibility across Canada in how we’re going to invest those dollars,” said Moe.
On Tuesday, the premiers and Trudeau will discuss healthcare funding as the federal government only funds 22% and the provinces fund the remainder.
The federal government used to fund 35% and the premiers want the federal government to step up and help fund healthcare.
Moe has said numerous times that he wants the federal government to become a “fair funding partner” of healthcare.
The premiers requested a $28 billion increase in healthcare funding from the federal government.
Moe said that a substantial healthcare investment would “stabilize” Saskatchewan healthcare, especially since the province has already invested in mental health and addiction treatment without federal funds.
Moe said there would be “more work to do” if the government does not agree to the $28 billion.
“If the offer isn’t at that number, which it should be, I would put forward, that would mean that there’s more work to do,” said Moe.
“We would maybe consider this a down-payment on future work and future discussions that the provinces can have.”
Moe is not opposed to privatizing parts of the healthcare system if “it makes sense.”
“For example, we have publicly funded, but privately delivered surgeries that have been happening in Saskatchewan for a while,” said Moe.
“We’re going to expand on those numbers, in particular where it comes to orthopedic surgeries, but we’re also expanding the number of surgeries in the public sector.”
Moe acknowledges the long wait times for surgeries and that his government needs to expand services to serve Saskatchewanians better, but that costs money.
An Angus Reid poll on how Canadians feel about healthcare and the premiers healthcare funding meeting with Trudeau found that 59% of Saskatchewanians want more healthcare funding with “no strings attached” to it.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard.
He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Just say the new funding is for Ukraine. Sure we'll get it then.
Lots of Ukrainians in Saskatchewan...
Moe should just let his people know grandma in St. Albert will have to die due to poor Healthcare funding cause we need to send $400,000,000 worth of missiles to protect Basia in Kyiv.
