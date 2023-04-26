Zooey Zephyr
Montana lawmaker Zooey Zephyr, who is transgender, was told she could not participate in debates on the Montana House floor after a trans rights protest inside of the House and threats toward Republicans.

Republican leaders made the decision Wednesday. They said she could not speak for the rest of the 2023 session because she protested against their earlier decision to silence her.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

BryanLumsden2003
BryanLumsden2003

The Twitter wrote on its Twitter account, "If you are denying gender-affirming care and forcing a trans child to go through puberty, that is tantamount to torture, and this body should be ashamed."

So, let's see. 'Torture', to prevent a minor from getting life altering surgery? At the age of 18, the person is considered an ADULT and can LEGALLY make a decision to be mutilated, to end their 'torture', if they choose.

Mutilation of a CHILD, a person under 18, can result in TORTURE FOR THE REST OF THEIR LIVES, if they wake up to the DAMAGE inflicted on their bodies!

'Torture' for perhaps five years versus a MUTILATED BODY FOR THE REST OF THEIR LIFE?

IMO, the 'torture' is allowing a young, immature mind to have his/her body MUTILATED!

Zooey, or whatever your ACTUAL name is, DO NOTINFLICT your mental illness on defenseless kids!

dieraci13
dieraci13

Why refer to IT as HER? Is this the CBC or something?

