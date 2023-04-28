A policy analyst for the Montreal Economic Institute and an economics professor from Montreal's University of Quebec hope the federal government doesn’t cave to PSAC demands.
Krystle Wittevrongel, a senior policy analyst for the Montreal Economic Institute, said under Prime Minister Trudeau, the federal bureaucracy grew in size and pay more than private sector counterparts. It’s a trend she wants arrested.
“We should not be meeting these union demands. And I do think the federal government is doing the right thing by Canadians by not meeting them. We already see public service employees making way more than their counterparts in the private sector,” Wittevrongel said in an interview with the Western Standard.
“Controlling for age and sex and seniority, they were still making eight and-a-half percent more on wage alone. And that's not even taking into account job security, retirement pensions, and so on.”
The 8.5% figure was calculated by the Fraser Institute and includes federal, provincial, and municipal employees. The government sector was far more likely to have a registered pension plan (86.6%) than private sector counterparts (22.9%). More than 90% of government workers had a defined benefit pension plan, compared to 39.9% of private sector workers.
The study, released April 18, also found private sector workers retire 2.4 years later than government counterparts and were 4.8 times as likely to lose their jobs. On average, full time private sector workers only missed 9.8 days in 2021, compared to 14.9 days for government workers.
“Since Trudeau first took government, we've seen about 30% growth in the number of bureaucrats and the number of employees in the public service when the Canadian population only grew by about 8%,” said Wittevrongel, who also leads the Alberta Project and lives in Calgary.
“I don't see 30% more robust services or 30% faster services. There's a disconnect and there's a divorce there that really needs to be reconciled when we're talking about giving more to an already enormous and growing piece of the population. It just doesn't make sense.”
A recent MEI study found Ottawa had $1.8 trillion in gross debt as of March 31, 2022, working out to more than $47,000 per Canadian.
“We're constantly talking about more and more debt when we look at the federal government. And giving raises in this context, adding more and more debt to our children, and to future Canadians, and so on — it’s just exorbitant,” she said.
“The government now has an opportunity not to kowtow to the unions, and to rein in some of this expensive spending. They need to align themselves with what we're seeing in the private sector.”
Steve Ambler, professor of economics at the University of Quebec, believes the government should stop fattening the federal ranks.
“If I were in charge, not likely to happen any time soon, I would announce a freeze in hiring until the size of the federal bureaucracy falls back to its level in 2015,” Ambler told the Western Standard by email.
Ambler doubts federal restraint will happen any time soon either.
“The union is striking right now because they realize the government is in a precarious position politically, and the strike can hurt them. However, I think if the government is seen as caving and giving them an overly generous settlement, that will hurt the Libs even more,” Amber said.
“My prediction is that's exactly what will happen: they will wind up offering a settlement that's perceived as too generous, come up with some lame justification about ‘boosting investments’, and that will hurt them.”
Ambler said this approach would match the past behaviour of the Trudeau Liberals.
“When the history of the federal Liberal government is written, the main messages will be an expansion of the overall size of the government, an increase in the ratio of government spending to GDP, the ballooning of the debt, and falling business investment — all of which contributed to lagging productivity growth — plus the very explicit policies explicitly designed to destroy the traditional energy sector and kneecap the agricultural sector.”
Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau.
He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
