Krystle Wittevrongel

Krystle Wittevrongel

 Handout

A policy analyst for the Montreal Economic Institute and an economics professor from Montreal's University of Quebec hope the federal government doesn’t cave to PSAC demands.

Krystle Wittevrongel, a senior policy analyst for the Montreal Economic Institute, said under Prime Minister Trudeau, the federal bureaucracy grew in size and pay more than private sector counterparts. It’s a trend she wants arrested.

Tags

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.