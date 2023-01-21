More classified documents were discovered at President Joe Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware after a day-long search of the premises on Friday, reports FOX News.
The search began at 9:45 a.m. Friday, concluding at 10:30 p.m. and covered "all working, living and storage spaces in the home," Biden's personal attorney Bob Bauer said Saturday evening.
"At the outset of this matter, the president directed his personal attorneys to fully cooperate with the Department of Justice," Bauer said. "Accordingly, having previously identified and reported to DOJ a small number of documents with classification markings at the President’s Wilmington home, and in the interest of moving the process forward as expeditiously as possible, we offered to provide prompt access to his home to allow DOJ to conduct a search of the entire premises for potential vice-presidential records and potential classified material."
An additional six classified documents were found, adding to documents found in Biden’s garage last week and ones found in his Penn Center Biden office in November, but only released publicly last week.
Biden said on Thursday he had “no regrets” about keeping the discovery of mishandled classified documents dating to his vice presidency under wraps until after last year’s midterms.
Bauer said that, by agreement with the Justice Department, representatives of both Biden's personal legal team and the White House Counsel’s Office were present for the search. Neither the president nor the first lady were present during the search.
“DOJ has full access to the president’s home, including personally handwritten notes, files, paper, binders, memorabilia, to-do lists, schedules and reminders going back decades, said Bauer. "DOJ took possession of materials it deemed within the scope of its inquiry, including six items consisting of documents with classification markings and surrounding materials, some of which were from the president’s service in the Senate and some of which were from his tenure as Vice President."
"DOJ also took, for further review, personally handwritten notes from the vice-presidential years."
Biden left the U.S. Senate in 2008 to serve as vice president to former President Barack Obama.
“The president's team has attempted to balance the importance of public transparency where appropriate with the established norms and limitations necessary to protect the investigation’s integrity," said Bauer. "We will continue to do so throughout the course of our cooperation with DOJ."
The search comes a week after Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed U.S. Attorney Robert Hur as special counsel to investigate the president’s possible unauthorized removal and improper retention of classified documents and records discovered at the Penn Biden Center in Washington D.C., and in his private residence in Wilmington, Delaware.
The White House has repeatedly declined to comment on the contents of the classified records, as well as the levels of the classification, saying instead that the records "have been turned over to proper authorities and will be part of the ongoing investigation."
I don't see why this OBVIOUS criminal admin just can't be dismissed from office. NOBODY else on this planet would get away with what he has done.
I suspect it's a inside job to make sure he's gone in 2 years.
