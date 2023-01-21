Joe Biden

More classified documents were discovered at President Joe Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware after a day-long search of the premises on Friday, reports FOX News.

The search began at 9:45 a.m. Friday, concluding at 10:30 p.m. and covered "all working, living and storage spaces in the home," Biden's personal attorney Bob Bauer said Saturday evening.

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

Drax
Drax

I don't see why this OBVIOUS criminal admin just can't be dismissed from office. NOBODY else on this planet would get away with what he has done.

nocows
nocows

I suspect it's a inside job to make sure he's gone in 2 years.

