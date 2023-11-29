Most Canadians think Trudeau should resign immediately as Liberal leader

A recent survey conducted by Ipsos revealed almost 75% of Canadians think Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should immediately resign as Liberal Party leader.Out of the Liberal Party faithful, one out of every three said it's time for a different leader for the party.“I’ve never seen a number that high for a prime minister, probably since Brian Mulroney back in 1991, 1992. And that’s what this really reminds me of,” said Ipsos CEO Darrell Bricker.“They created the party of Justin Trudeau and they’re going to live or die by that. They certainly have lived reasonably well over the space of the last eight years. But the other outcome is the one in which they’re defeated because they are the party of Justin Trudeau. And that’s where they are today.”The poll found the popularity of Trudeau and the popularity of his party seem to move together.“It would be absolutely unique for somebody to pull it out of the fire in the situation that he’s in,” Bricker said.“I mean, even his own party supporters, a significant number of them don’t want him to run again. There’s nothing there. There’s no silver lining that anybody can really grab on that suggests there’s any pathway through to improving these situations.”If an election was happening today, Ipsos found 40% of people would vote for the Conservative Party, 24% for the Liberal Party and 21% for the NDP.“If the NDP passes the Liberals in terms of second choice, I know what Jack Layton would do if he was the leader of the party,” said Bricker.“He certainly wouldn’t support the government and they would go for it because they see themselves as the progressive replacement, the other option on the agenda on the ballot for Canadians who have a progressive point of view, but this NDP has not shown that level of moxie.”The Liberals face the risk of falling to third place in the national rankings and have also moved to second place in Quebec.In Quebec, the Bloc Quebecois is preferred by 32% of the people surveyed by Ipsos in that province, while the Liberals are favoured by 28% and the Conservatives are at 22%.Ipsos surveyed 1,000 Canadians using its online panel from November 14 to 17. While it's not possible to calculate a margin of error for online panels, Ipsos uses a statistical method called a credibility interval to assess the reliability of its polls. According to this method, Ipsos claims that its survey results are reliable within a range of 3.8 percentage points, with a confidence level of 95%, which means they can be considered accurate in 19 out of 20 cases.