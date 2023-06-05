Immigration ceremony

Soon-to-be new Canadians listen during a citizenship oath ceremony on Canada Day on July 1, 2019 at the Calgary International Airport. 

 Courtesy Stephen Lubig/CBC

Two submissions have been made to the Conservative convention in Quebec City in September about reducing the number of immigrants let into Canada. 

“Immigration and temporary foreign worker numbers should be reasonable, reflecting existing housing availability and costs, available infrastructure, and that does not harm wage levels and job opportunities for Canadians,” said Conservative member Ian Sargeant in a motion. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

northrungrader
northrungrader

I wonder how that will fit in with Pierre's views? Currently the only way my 2 children and 2 step children will own a house, is if I can keep up with inflation, recession, and current and future federal governments, pay my house off, and they either find a way for 4 families to peacefully exist together, or they have a death match and the survivors inherit my house. Or they win the lottery.

Or I can pay off the house, let values increase, sell it and retire to some 3rd world country where I will never have to shovel snow again, and finally fully escape the Trudeau family legacy of fecking over Western Canada. I have no doubt in another 20-30 years a third generation of Trudeau will pick up the torch if Canada still exists.

Report Add Reply
dieraci13
dieraci13

Guaranteed this gets voted down. PP only wants more immigrants in canada faster, with less red tape. He wants actual canadians replaced just as bad as trudeau does.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.