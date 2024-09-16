MPs challenge consul Tom Clark over Manhattan penthouse purchase

MPs are demanding answers from the Department of Foreign Affairs after internal documents contradicted New York Consul Tom Clark’s claims of having no involvement in the $8.8 million purchase of a Manhattan penthouse. Blacklock's Reporter says Clark repeatedly denied any role in the acquisition during recent testimony before the Commons government operations committee.But a June 17 email obtained by the committee, sent by Chief of Staff Emily Nicholson, revealed that Clark was directly involved in house hunting for the luxury Central Park condominium. The email stated that both the mission in New York, led by Clark, and the property team in Ottawa agreed on the need for a new residence. “The Head of Mission and staff have been instrumental throughout this process with the Head of Mission providing the green light for the selection of the new residence,” Nicholson wrote.This document appeared to contradict Clark’s testimony, where he insisted, “I had no role whatsoever” and “I did not involve myself in any way.” Clark repeated this claim 11 times during his testimony last Thursday.However, Clark acknowledged touring the Manhattan penthouse on April 26 with four realtors and colleagues, but maintained that it was out of curiosity after an offer had already been made. “As Head of Mission, I was aware this was going on,” Clark explained. “Once the offer had been made, I was curious.”Conservative MP Garnett Genuis challenged Clark on this, questioning why he attended the tour if he had no role in the decision-making process. “Your story, which we don’t believe, is that you were not involved in the process,” Genuis said. “What was the purpose of that tour?”Clark insisted there was no conversation about his approval or disapproval of the property during the tour, stating, “Nobody asked me what I thought.” Genuis pressed further, suggesting it would be natural for someone to discuss the suitability of a property they were touring. “You would have us believe you said absolutely nothing and nobody asked?” Genuis asked. Clark responded, “That’s what my testimony is. I was curious. That’s why I went.”Genuis expressed skepticism, telling Clark, “The tour of silence on top of the email which suggests you were involved gives members of this committee and the public a reason to be skeptical about aspects of your testimony.”The committee, in a 6-5 vote, decided to call Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly for further questioning on the transaction. Members are also interested in hearing from Chief of Staff Emily Nicholson, the author of the email that implied Clark was closely involved in the penthouse purchase.