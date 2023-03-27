MPs want to question “special rapporteur” David Johnston on the suspected election fraud investigation.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asked Johnston to take two months to consider calling a public inquiry, wanted by the Commons vote.
New Democrat MP Rachel Blaney (North Island-Powell River, BC) served notice she will ask the House Affairs committee to vote this week on summoning Johnston “to appear before the committee no later than the week of April 24” for cross-examination. Johnston has not spoken publicly about his work.
On March 15, Trudeau appointed the retired governor general to review allegations of Chinese Communist agents engaged in election fraud to aid the Liberal Party in the 2019 and 2021 campaigns, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
“We will ask the independent special rapporteur as one of the first tasks of their mandate to provide the government with a recommendation as to what the appropriate next steps should be,” said Trudeau.
All opposition parties questioned the purpose of a “special rapporteur."
“I have no problem with Mr. Johnston,” New Democrat MP Charlie Angus (Timmins-James Bay, ON) told the Commons last Wednesday.
“I have a problem with the lack of a full inquiry.”
Last Thursday, the Commons ordered the cabinet to establish an independent public inquiry, with a commissioner agreed to by all House leaders after a vote of 172 to 149.
“Should David Johnston return anything less than a recommendation for an open and transparent public, independent inquiry led by someone agreed to by all parties, it will be completely reasonable for Canadians to ask if the fix was in,” said Conservative MP Cheryl Gallant (Renfrew-Nipissing, ON).
The Commons motion stated cabinet must name an independent commissioner “granted all the necessary powers to call witnesses from the government and from political parties” and “have the power to order and review all documents it deems necessary for this work, including documents which are related to national security.”
The motion followed Global News reports that Chinese Communist agents interfered in local ridings in Vancouver and Toronto to aid Liberal organizers. MP Han Dong (Don Valley North, ON) has quit the Liberal caucus over allegations he had confidential contact with China’s Consul in Toronto.
Critics noted Johnston is a lifelong friend of the Trudeau family and previously a Trudeau Foundation director.
“The way people have been talking about him, one would think he’s Spiderman,” Bloc Québécois MP Alain Therrien (La Prairie, QC) told the Commons.
“People are saying that he is going to fix everything because he is a great guy.”
I believe David Johnson's final report has already been written for him by the Liberal Party. I believe the Trudeau family friend David Johnson will conclude that there has been some minimal interference in Federal, Provincial and Municipal elections in Canada by foreign countries but the minimal interference had no effect on the results of any of the elections. Just like the Emergency Act Inquiry, David Johnson's report will be full of BS. This is following Justin Trudeau's typical method to skirt scandals which is to delay any investigation for as long as possible.
The hypocrite that is Charlie Angus. I have no problem with Johnson he said, there should be an inquiry. Guess what Charlie, petition your suck up of a boss and tell Trudeau either an inquiry or you lose NDP support. So easy but hey, Charlie, like his boss, the well dressed Singh, loves the time in limelight more than he cares about ethics in government.
