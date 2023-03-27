David Johnston
Image courtesy of CBC

MPs want to question “special rapporteur” David Johnston on the suspected election fraud investigation.

Justin Trudeau

 

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asked Johnston to take two months to consider calling a public inquiry, wanted by the Commons vote.

Han Dong

(2) comments

Vince_403
Vince_403

I believe David Johnson's final report has already been written for him by the Liberal Party. I believe the Trudeau family friend David Johnson will conclude that there has been some minimal interference in Federal, Provincial and Municipal elections in Canada by foreign countries but the minimal interference had no effect on the results of any of the elections. Just like the Emergency Act Inquiry, David Johnson's report will be full of BS. This is following Justin Trudeau's typical method to skirt scandals which is to delay any investigation for as long as possible.

mppower
mppower

The hypocrite that is Charlie Angus. I have no problem with Johnson he said, there should be an inquiry. Guess what Charlie, petition your suck up of a boss and tell Trudeau either an inquiry or you lose NDP support. So easy but hey, Charlie, like his boss, the well dressed Singh, loves the time in limelight more than he cares about ethics in government.

