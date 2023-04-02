For the first time in 25 years, MPs advised cabinet to begin official visits to Taiwan, as a Commons committee report called Taiwan “innovative,” “progressive,” and “a vibrant democracy.”
“The strong relationship between Canada and Taiwan is built on a foundation of people-to-people ties including connections between diaspora communities, tourism, educational exchanges, and business connections,” said a report by the Special Committee on Canada-China Relations.
“With around 60,000 Canadians living in Taiwan, the island is home to one of the largest Canadian diaspora communities in the world.”
The report Canada and Taiwan: A Strong Relationship in Turbulent Times cited witness testimony the two countries have “shared values and beliefs including freedom, democracy, and respect for human rights and the rule of law.”
MPs recommended cabinet “declare its clear and unwavering commitment that the future of Taiwan must only be the decision of the people of Taiwan,” support increased political ties with Taiwan, “strongly consider the benefits of diplomatic visits to Taiwan,” and sign more trade pacts with the country.
“The report highlights the need for Canada and its allies to further opportunities for Taiwan’s meaningful participation in multilateral organizations and encourages parliamentary and diplomatic visits to Taiwan,” said the committee in a statement.
No cabinet member has visited Taiwan since a 1998 tour by then-industry minister John Manley.
“Canada has very important economic interests here,” Manley told reporters at the time.
“I think it is only natural I would be here.”
The Commons last October 6, by a unanimous 325-0 vote on a Conservative motion, endorsed Taiwan’s bid for membership in the World Health Organization. A similar Conservative bill lapsed in 2005 on complaints from the Chinese embassy that it was “brazen interference in China’s internal affairs.”
“Taiwan deserves a seat at the table,” Conservative MP Michael Barrett (Leeds-Grenville, ON), the sponsor of the World Health motion, told the Commons earlier.
“It should be allowed to participate on the world stage.”
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Taiwan has been denied World Health Organization membership over objections from the Communist Party of China, which considers the island nation a renegade province.
“Taiwan has been so successful in its response to COVID it could contribute and share its insights,” said Conservative MP Garnett Genuis (Sherwood Park-Fort Saskatchewan, AB).
“It is important for Taiwan to be a member of the World Health Organization,” Bloc Québécois MP Jean-Denis Garon (Mirabel, QC) told the Commons earlier.
“China is exploiting public health risks for political gain. It is using public health risks for politics.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.