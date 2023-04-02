Taipei Tower
For the first time in 25 years, MPs advised cabinet to begin official visits to Taiwan, as a Commons committee report called Taiwan “innovative,” “progressive,” and “a vibrant democracy.”

“The strong relationship between Canada and Taiwan is built on a foundation of people-to-people ties including connections between diaspora communities, tourism, educational exchanges, and business connections,” said a report by the Special Committee on Canada-China Relations.

