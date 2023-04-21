COVID-19 tickets

According to the Nova Scotia Public Prosecution Service, 257 cases of violating COVID-19 public health orders have been processed so far by the courts. 

MPs on the Commons Health committee reached an agreement to revise a bill proposed by the Liberal party that was considered a “whitewash.” It would have allowed the government to conduct a review of its own COVID-19 management.

“Delete it, get rid of it,” said Liberal MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith (Beaches-East York, ON), sponsor of the bill.

John1963
John1963

In Alberta we spent years creating a Pandemic Plan. Unfortunately, in reality, step one was "ignore the Plan". Step 2 was do something completely different that had never been done before. Step 3 was "scare the hell " out of Canadians by lockdowns and masking. Step 4 was propagandize everyone by telling them that they would kill Grandma if they did not get a vaccine. Step 5 is to claim "Not my Fault" when it did not work

john.lankers
john.lankers

Don't you think this crisis was created intentionally to push their 'Great Reset' and 'Build Back Better' communist agenda?

SuperBaba
SuperBaba

[thumbup]

