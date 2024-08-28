MURDER AT THE MAZE: Man slain at Edmonton Corn Maze

The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit is investigating a tragic incident at the Edmonton Corn Maze, near Spruce Grove, where a fatal stabbing occurred Tuesday.Parkland RCMP responded to a report of a stabbing at the popular attraction on Hwy. 627 at approximately 7:02 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found an adult victim who was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect, who remained at the location, was immediately taken into custody.The RCMP Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation and is currently gathering evidence to determine the circumstances leading to the fatal altercation. Authorities have confirmed that the victim and the suspect knew each other and that the attack involved two guests at the maze.As part of their investigation, the RCMP is requesting that anyone who was at the Edmonton Corn Maze between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday evening contact the Parkland RCMP at 825-220-7267.