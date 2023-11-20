Musk files ‘thermonuclear lawsuit’ against media giants

Twitter (“X”) owner Elon Musk unleashed a “thermonuclear lawsuit” on liberal media watchdog Media Matters and a litany of media giants for pulling advertising from the social media platform. Media companies such as Disney, Apple, IBM, Paramount, and Lionsgate, said they were leaving Twitter ("X") when Musk responded to an antisemitic tweet with the words, “You have said the actual truth” last Wednesday. The European Union has also removed its advertising from the platform. Musk, however, said the corporations’ move was a “fraudulent attack” on Twitter ("X"). “The split second court opens on Monday, X Corp will be filing a thermonuclear lawsuit against Media Matters and ALL those who colluded in this fraudulent attack on our company,” the tech billionaire tweeted on Saturday. “Their board, their donors, their network of dark money, all of them,” Musk wrote. .The post Musk condoned was written by Twitter ("X") user ‘The Artist Formerly Known as Eric’ on Wednesday, and states, “Jewish communities have been pushing the exact kind of dialectical hatred against whites that they claim to want people to stop using against them.”“I'm deeply disinterested in giving the tiniest sh*t now about western Jewish populations coming to the disturbing realization that those hordes of minorities that support flooding their country don't exactly like them too much.” .Media Matters investigated how Twitter ("X") presents ads from major companies alongside content that is pro-Hitler, denies the Holocaust, white supremacists, advocates for killing (sexual minority) advocates and politicians, neo-Nazis, and antisemitic conspiracy theories about 9/11. Musk said the report “completely misrepresented the real user experience” designed to “mislead advertisers.”Media matters president Angelo Carusone appeared in an interview Sunday where he said it is “not really clear what [Musk’s] course of action is.” “He actually confirmed that our reporting was accurate,” Carusone said. “He said everything in the platform did exist.” “That’s our core argument,” he continued. “The platform is so saturated with extremism, with white genocide, antisemitism, racism, conspiracy theories, things that should otherwise be managed in some way, that they can’t actually protect the few brands still looking to remain on the platform.”