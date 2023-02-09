Elon Musk

Elon Musk, the entrepreneurial wiz, co-founder of PayPal and Zip2 and founder of SpaceX and now Tesla Motors.

Consider this a cautionary tale lesson on how to interact with your boss: If you want to keep your job, don’t tell her or him she or he is not as popular as they think they are or as they once were, even if you’re right.

Lately, Elon Musk has been concerned about how many people are seeing his tweets. In the face of falling numbers, Musk took his Twitter account private for a day to test whether that might boost the size of his audience. The move came after several prominent right-wing accounts that Musk interacts with complained that recent changes to Twitter had reduced their reach, reports Platformer.

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

WCanada
WCanada

There are still lots of shenanigans going on at Twitter. #newbroom

