Consider this a cautionary tale lesson on how to interact with your boss: If you want to keep your job, don’t tell her or him she or he is not as popular as they think they are or as they once were, even if you’re right.
Lately, Elon Musk has been concerned about how many people are seeing his tweets. In the face of falling numbers, Musk took his Twitter account private for a day to test whether that might boost the size of his audience. The move came after several prominent right-wing accounts that Musk interacts with complained that recent changes to Twitter had reduced their reach, reports Platformer.
“This is ridiculous,” he said to a group of engineer and advisors, according to Platformer. “I have more than 100 million followers, and I’m only getting tens of thousands of impressions.”
One engineer offered a possible explanation for Musk’s declining reach: Public interest in his antics is waning.
Musk was shown internal data of engagement with his account along with a Google Trends chart. Last April, they told him, Musk was at peak popularity in search rankings, indicated by a score of 100.
Today, his score is nine. Engineers investigated whether Musk’s reach had somehow been artificially restricted but found no evidence of it.
Musk did not take the news well and in what is a Trumpian Moment, he told the engineer, “You’re fired, you’re fired.”
Late in 2022 Twitter added public view counts for every tweet. At the time, Musk promised the feature would give the world a better sense of how vibrant the platform is.
“Shows how much more alive Twitter is than it may seem, as over 90% of Twitter users read, but don’t tweet, reply or like, as those are public actions,” he tweeted.
The program supported Musk’s view about how little engagement most posts get relative to their audience size and at the same time, Twitter usage in the US has declined almost 9% since Musk’s takeover, according to one recent study.
It could somewhat be attributed to what some users call a glitchy product, with its disappearing mentions, shifting algorithmic priorities, and tweets inserted seemingly at random from accounts they don’t follow.
On Wednesday, the company suffered one of its first major outages since Musk took over, with users being told, inexplicably, “You are over the daily limit for sending tweets.”
The fault was discovered to be an employee who inadvertently deleted data for an internal service that sets rate limits for using Twitter. The team that worked on that service left the company in November.
Which may be the larger problem.
Interviews with current Twitter employees paint a picture of a deeply troubled workplace, reports Platformer, where Musk’s whim-based approach to product management leaves workers scrambling to implement new features even as the core service falls apart.
“We haven’t seen much in the way of longer term, cogent strategy,” one employee told Platformer. “Most of our time is dedicated to three main areas: putting out fires (mostly caused by firing the wrong people and trying to recover from that), performing impossible tasks, and ‘improving efficiency’ without clear guidelines of what the expected end results are. We mostly move from dumpster fire to dumpster fire, from my perspective.”
Musk’s product feedback, derived from replies to his tweets, often baffles his workers.
“There’s times he’s just awake late at night and says all sorts of things that don’t make sense,” one employee said. “And then he’ll come to us and be like, ‘this one person says they can’t do this one thing on the platform,’ and then we have to run around chasing some outlier use case for one person. It doesn’t make any sense.”
When Musk asks questions, employees are torn between giving the right answer and the safe answer.
“When you’re asked a question, you run it through your head and say ‘what is the least fireable response I can have to this right now?’” said an employee.
Despite the turmoil, remaining employees do say what they call “Twitter 2.0” has improved on its predecessor in at least some ways.
“In the past, Twitter operated too often by committees that went nowhere,” said the employee. “I do appreciate the fact that if you want to do something that you think will improve something, you generally have license to do it. But that’s a double-edged sword, moving that fast can lead to unintended consequences.”
“If Elon can learn how to put a bit more thought into some of the decisions, and fire from the hip a bit less, it might do some good,” the employee said. “He needs to learn the areas where he just does not know things and let those that do know take over.”
(1) comment
There are still lots of shenanigans going on at Twitter. #newbroom
