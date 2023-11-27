Musk ‘jarred’ after Netanyahu shows him scene of Hamas massacre

Elon Musk told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu it was “jarring to see scenes of massacres” committed by Hamas terrorists October 7 after touring Kibbutz Kfar Aza Monday. The kibbutz is one of the Israeli communities close to the Gaza border where Hamas attacked. Sha'ar Hanegev regional council acting chairman Yossi Keren briefed Musk on the details of the massacre along with Israel Defence Forces (IDF) spokesperson Liad Diamond, as chairman Ofir Leibstein was among those murdered in fire unleashed by the terrorists entering the kibbutz.Leibstein’s family residence was one of the sites Musk toured, as well as the residence of a four-year-old girl whose parents were murdered before she was abducted by Hamas for seven weeks and released over the weekend. He toured the neighbourhood of the kibbutz where the young people lived, which “suffered most of the horrors on October 7th,” and saw photographs and a short film comprised of footage documented the day of the attack. . Netanhayu asked Musk in a Twitter (“X”) space following the tour what his impressions of the community were. “It was jarring to see one of the scenes of the massacres,” Musk said. “As well as to see the short film afterwards, that showed more innocent people being killed." “It was troubling in that movie especially to see the joy experienced by the people that were killing innocent civilians, including kids and babies, defenceless people essentially.”“It’s one thing if civilians die accidentally, it’s another thing to revel in the joy of killing civilians. That’s evil.” Musk mentioned the common rebuttal Israel killed civilians in Gaza, and pointed out the “important difference here, which is that Israel tries to avoid killing civilians, does everything it can to avoid civilians, there’s not joy expressed killing civilians.” Netanyahu explained the two different war crimes Hamas commits, the “first is to deliberately mutilate civilians and the second to hide behind civilians.”“Hospitals are their command centres,” Netanyahu said. “How do you fight it? Israel called on the people of Palestine to leave Gaza, they created a corridor, but Hamas fired on the safe corridor.”Netanyahu described Hamas as a “death cult” that “glorifies gore” and said this was why Hamas should not be given immunity. “If you give them immunity, they will repeat it,” he said, adding the violence would spread out across the Middle East and the world. The subject turned to pro-Hamas demonstrations manifesting across the Western world. “It was troubling to see massive protests in almost every major city in favour of Hamas, Musk said. “They generally characterize it as a free-Palestine movement.”“One can generally agree that we want a good future for Palestinians and the challenge is really how do you get rid of the ones who are hell-bent on murdering Jewish people, while minimizing civilian casualties and then ultimately stopping the propaganda that is convincing people to engage in murder,” Musk said. “That’s really essential to figure out, how have they been trained to believe that murdering and having joy at the death of civilians is a good thing and to stop that training.” Netanyahu said the demonstrations happening across the world are to remove accountability from Hamas — and drew a parallel to Nazi Germany, mentioning German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's recent trip to Israel, who had said “Hamas are the new Nazis.” “I don’t know what history would be like if [they] had the kind of mass communications we have today and protests would be launched against the allies on behalf of the Nazis,” Netanyahu said. “People are demonstrating out of either of ignorance or malevolence, they are protesting on the wrong side.”