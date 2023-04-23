Elon Musk has left the left and moved over to the right side of politics.
On the Tucker Carlson program on Fox News, the chief twit said, he would settle for “just a normal person with common sense” to vote for in next year’s presidential election.
“Someone whose values are smack in the middle of the country, just centre of the normal distribution and I think that they would be great,” he told Carlson.
In 2020, he was on the left side.
“I didn’t vote for Donald Trump,” Musk said. “I actually voted for Biden.”
He added, “Not saying I’m a huge fan of Biden because I would think that would probably be inaccurate, but you know, we have difficult choices to make in the presidential elections.”
He criticized the Biden administration for sending COVID-19 stimulus cheques, which he said were “not paid for.”
“They just generated more currency,” Musk said, adding that “the cheques always pass, you know unless you hit a debt limit, which there’s probably going to be some debt limit crisis later this year.”
“So if you could just issue massive amounts of money without negative consequences, why don’t we just take that to the limit, make everyone a trillionaire?”
“They tried that in Venezuela. How’d that work out?” he asked.
Biden isn’t the only Democrat he has voted for, admitting he cast ballots for Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama in years past, and then revealed he recently voted for a GOP candidate for the first time.
Mayra Flores, the first-ever Mexican-born politician to serve as a congresswoman while representing Texas’s historically blue 34th congressional district from 2022 until earlier this year, received Musk’s vote in the state’s primary, says The New York Post.
Flores went on to defeat the leading Democratic candidate in a race for the open congressional seat.
Musk also has said he intends to vote for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, if he decides to make a run for the White House.
DeSantis has yet to add his name to the growing list of Republican hopefuls, all of whom with have an uphill battle against Donald Trump, who has a huge lead, according to recent public opinion polls which show Trump well ahead among would-be GOP voters.
Musk has criticized Biden and the Democrats over cultural issues as well as the party’s influence over tech.
After acquiring Twitter last fall, he allowed many right-leaning commentators back onto the platform, including Trump, after Twitter’s management team banned them for what it called incendiary speech.
Musk also oversaw release of the “Twitter Files,” revealing how much Twitter’s prior regime suppressed news stories such as The Post’s reporting on Hunter Biden’s laptop.
“In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party,” Musk tweeted last year.
“But they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican. Now, watch their dirty tricks campaign against me unfold.”
Columnist
Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.
(4) comments
Musk moves to the right while making business deals with the Chinese communist party.....OK.
There is no such thing as left and right. There are only those who believe in liberty and those who do not.
well said..
OR in other words, Left leaning is marxism, right leaning is conservatism.
