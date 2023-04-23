Elon Musk

 

 Courtesy Wikimedia Commons

Elon Musk has left the left and moved over to the right side of politics.

On the Tucker Carlson program on Fox News, the chief twit said, he would settle for “just a normal person with common sense” to vote for in next year’s presidential election.

Tags

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

Recommended for you

(4) comments

Raz
Raz

Musk moves to the right while making business deals with the Chinese communist party.....OK.

Report Add Reply
Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

There is no such thing as left and right. There are only those who believe in liberty and those who do not.

Report Add Reply
Farmboy19
Farmboy19

well said..

Report Add Reply
Raz
Raz

OR in other words, Left leaning is marxism, right leaning is conservatism.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.