If ‘little green men’ walk among us, Elon Musk says he’s seen no evidence of it, despite heading up the world’s largest rocket company.
In the second half of a wide-ranging interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, which covered Musk’s thoughts of the chance of a recession, the world’s population, the danger artificial intelligence already poses, and more, Carlson asked him “have you ever seen anything out there that suggests alien life?”
“We see no evidence of conscious life anywhere in the universe,” said Musk. “It might be there. A lot of people ask me, you know, where are the aliens? And I think if anyone would know about aliens on Earth it would probably be me.”
“Yeah, I’m, you know, very familiar with space stuff. And I’ve seen no evidence of aliens. I would immediately tweet it out. That’d be probably the top tweet of all time."
“‘We found one, guys! It’s the jackpot with some 8 billion likes.’”
Musk said he’s hopeful the ‘little green men’ exist and that they’re friendly, but he doesn’t believe the government is hiding their existence.
For decades the government has always been looking for ways to increase its defence budget, said Musk, adding it would hit the jackpot by villainizing aliens if it could prove they existed.
“(The government) is constantly trying to get the defence budget to expand. And look, you know what would really get no arguments for anyone? If we pulled out an alien and said we need money to protect ourselves from these guys,” Musk said.
“‘How much money do you want? You got it! They look dangerous.’ So, the fastest way to get a defense budget increase would be to pull out an alien.”
“They could be arriving any minute, who knows?”
New York Post readers commented on Musk’s other worldly views:
Celts Fan: “Aliens would make a bee line here to find out why, what was once the most powerful nation on the planet, installed a late stage dementia patient as President, stopped enforcing laws on its southern border and politicized its courts and law enforcement to the point of anarchy in major cities.”
Dickens Cider: “Seriously, if an alien civilization had the capability to visit our planet they would obviously be light years ahead of us in technology. Why visit earth? A source of (1) food or (2) water or (3) slave labor. Throw out #3 because any alien civilization that can travel here probably doesn’t need others to do any work for them. They’ve mastered that via technologically smart machines. Water is a possibility, but transporting water is not that easy due to weight and the need to preserve it in its natural state. That leaves food. Eight billion people, fish in the sea, lots of animals and billions and billions of bugs. Earth is probably the universe’s smorgasbord and aliens coming here are definitely going to be hungry after such a long flight.”
KURT COBAIN Sr: “I have had Close encounters of the 1st and 2nd kind. Several Occasions, some with multiple witnesses. All in Canada.”
Agent Neo: “Those are the mild, friendly ones eh? Unless you were in Quebec.”
Jack Mehov: “Next time you see them, ask them how their warp drive works. I'm just dyin' to know.”
Bruno Helvetica: "There is alien life on earth and it lives in the White House. And its not intelligent life, its actually quite dumb. And it proves that fact every single day. Dumb.”
