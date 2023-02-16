Elon Musk

Elon Musk, the entrepreneurial wiz, co-founder of PayPal and Zip2 and founder of SpaceX and now Tesla Motors.

 Courtesy Wikimedia Commons

Elon Musk has come out strongly against a one-world government.

Musk chose an unlikely venue to make his announcement: The World Government Summit in Dubai.

Tags

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

MLC
MLC

It is always noteworthy that there is such an almost fanatical fervor for diversity etc in the politically correct levels of society yet as Mr. Musk has stated; Diversity in the global political spectrum may be an civilization prolonging asset.

It would not be difficult to anticipate that many of those in the politically correct world will be extremally antagonistic to the concept of global political diversity. It doesn't fit in with the socialist ethos.....

Report Add Reply
Grinder
Grinder

Put his comments into everyday perspective. Without competition, monopolies run amuck, innovation is stifled. You can't paint every country, culture, history and religion with the same "conform to the following" brush! Like he says, ALL the great civilizations failed when they got too big, ALL OF THEM!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.