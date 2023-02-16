Elon Musk has come out strongly against a one-world government.
Musk chose an unlikely venue to make his announcement: The World Government Summit in Dubai.
Speaking to delegates at the conference vis remote video, Musk warned a one-world government creates "a civilizational risk" that could result in the collapse of modern society, reports The Blaze News.
“I know this is called the World Government Summit, but I think we should be a little bit concerned about actually becoming too much of a single world government," said Musk.
"If I may say, we want to avoid creating a civilizational risk by having and frankly — this may sound a little odd — too much cooperation between governments," he added.
Musk said over the course of history, many civilizations have grown and have risen only to fall, but the rise and fall of these civilizations "meant the doom of humanity as a whole because there’ve been all these separate civilizations that were separated by great distances."
Specifically, Musk cited the rise of Islam in the Middle East and the simultaneous fall of the Roman Empire, probably referring to the Eastern Roman Empire, or Byzantine Empire, which ultimately fell to the Ottoman Empire in the 15th century, reports The Blaze News.
“This separation of empires led to the preservation of knowledge and advancement of science,” he said.
“I think we want to be a little bit cautious about being too much of a single civilization because if we are too much of a single civilization, then the whole thing may collapse," Musk added.
"I'm obviously not suggesting war or anything like that. But I think we want to be a little bit wary of actually cooperating too much," he said. "It sounds a little odd, but we want to have some amount of civilizational diversity such that if something does go wrong with some part of civilization that the whole thing doesn't collapse, and humanity keeps moving forward."
Musk believes there's a greater risk to future civilizations than a one-world government that threatens society and humanity.
“There are not enough people,” Musk told a Wall Street Journal event in December 2021. “I can’t emphasize this enough, there are not enough people.”
He said low and rapidly declining birth rates are “one of the biggest risks to civilization.”
His comments come as a growing number of people are deciding not to have children, citing concerns such as climate change and inequality.
Musk added too many “good, smart people” think there are too many people in the world and that the population is growing out of control.
(2) comments
It is always noteworthy that there is such an almost fanatical fervor for diversity etc in the politically correct levels of society yet as Mr. Musk has stated; Diversity in the global political spectrum may be an civilization prolonging asset.
It would not be difficult to anticipate that many of those in the politically correct world will be extremally antagonistic to the concept of global political diversity. It doesn't fit in with the socialist ethos.....
Put his comments into everyday perspective. Without competition, monopolies run amuck, innovation is stifled. You can't paint every country, culture, history and religion with the same "conform to the following" brush! Like he says, ALL the great civilizations failed when they got too big, ALL OF THEM!
