Elon Musk suggested the COVID-19 vaccine might have been a factor in USC star freshman Bronny James experiencing a cardiac arrest during basketball practice in Los Angeles on Monday.
According to reports, James lost consciousness but was revived.
James is the 18-year-old son of Lakers superstar LeBron James.
As of Tuesday morning, James was reported to be in stable condition at a hospital in the Los Angeles area.
Musk, is the CEO of Tesla and bought Twitter for $44 billion last year, and renamed it "X.”
On Tuesday, Musk tweeted “We cannot ascribe everything to the vaccine, but, by the same token, we cannot ascribe nothing.”
“Myocarditis is a known side-effect. The only question is whether it is rare or common.”
We cannot ascribe everything to the vaccine, but, by the same token, we cannot ascribe nothing. Myocarditis is a known side-effect. The only question is whether it is rare or common.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2023
The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported that a rare heart condition called myocarditis, which causes inflammation in the heart, has been seen in some cases of adolescents and young adult males who received the mRNA vaccine for COVID-19.
Based on information from the CDC, 635 cases of myocarditis were found among 54.8 million doses of the mRNA vaccine given to children aged 5 to 17 as of May 2022.
“Any health problem that happens after vaccination is considered an adverse event. An adverse event can be caused by the vaccine or can be caused by a coincidental event not related to the vaccine,” said the CDC.
LeBron James has previously stated his family has received the COVID-19 vaccine.
LeBron confirmed the incident involving the country’s best basketball prospect, who was preparing for his debut season with the Trojans.
“(Monday) while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest,” said the James family in a statement to TMZ.
“Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information.”
After someone called 911 at 9:26 a.m. from the Galen Center, where USC practices, Bronny was quickly taken to the hospital.
“LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes,” said the statement.
According to TMZ, before he was taken to the hospital by ambulance, Bronny was not conscious.
TMZ obtained audio where a 911 dispatcher can be heard saying “unconscious.”
James has expressed his desire to play in the NBA alongside Bronny, a highly regarded four-star recruit after starring at Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles.
