Elon Musk

 

 Courtesy Wikimedia Commons

Elon Musk suggested the COVID-19 vaccine might have been a factor in USC star freshman Bronny James experiencing a cardiac arrest during basketball practice in Los Angeles on Monday.

According to reports, James lost consciousness but was revived.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

northrungrader
northrungrader

Well at least the twit brigade can't censor Elon, but no doubt many will try.

Report Add Reply
YYC 007
YYC 007

Play stupid games, you win stupid prizes.

Now just don’t drive on the roadways I use you game players.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.