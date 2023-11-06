Muslims pray to Allah in Toronto while Ford asks God to bless Israel

Thousands of Muslims gathered to pray in the streets of Toronto over the weekend, while Premier Doug Ford condemned Hamas hate rallies. Social media footage shows a staggering number of Muslims bowing down to Allah Akbar in Toronto. There is also footage of throngs of Muslims protesting in the streets and the downtown square.On Thursday, a man was arrested for a suspected anti-Israel hate-motivated assault that took place near Yonge Street and Empress Ave., according to the Toronto Police Services (TPS). Meanwhile, Ford, speaking at the Spirit of Hope conference, said Ontario MPPs stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Israel and that hate rallies need to be called as such. “Friends, we have 82 members down there and every one of them will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our Jewish community, and with Israel, and we will never ever waver," he said. “You see these, I call them hate rallies, you see them going down our streets, trying to intimidate our Jewish communities. And they are hate rallies."“When they’re flying the Hamas flag, that’s hate,” he said. “That is a form of hatred. And, as I always say, I don’t direct the police and I never will direct the police. But that is a form of hate speech.” “More than ever, we wish for lasting peace and freedom for everyone. And may God bless Ontario’s Jewish community and may God bless the people of Israel, we will always stand with you.” .Belgian MP Darya Safai retweeted the video of Muslims bowing down to Allah on the street and warned in the caption, “This praying on the streets in large numbers is not as innocent as it seems.”“I know from experience in Iran and with Friday prayers by Islamists,” she said. “It is a political and social message of power display. They want to show how powerful they are for should it ever come to a confrontation with the West if necessary.”“They are proud of their Muslim brothers Hamas and stand united behind Islamists. Of course, you don't see any women among them, only men, and this because of the strict gender apartheid that prevails in their religion.”“Wake up world! What you allow under the guise of religious freedom has absolutely nothing to do with individual freedom but with pure display of power.”