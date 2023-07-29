Strippers in a Portland bar walked off the job nearly four months ago after they claimed “dangerous working conditions” and a “lack of professionalism” within their workplace.
Nearly 33 strippers employed by Portland’s Magic Tavern launched their strike on April 4, citing “dangerous working conditions,” Willamette Week reported.
“We’re fighting for basic safety and respect in the workplace, just like any other industry expects,” Nyx, one of the dancers on strike, told the outlet.
A month before the strike was launched dancers at a topless dive bar in Los Angeles became the US’s only unionized strippers.
Dancers at a Portland strip bar are hoping to follow in their footsteps to become the second unionized strip club in the country.
"The dancers say a slew of safety concerns spurred the strike, ranging from a lack of security cameras, an unstable pole, unmarked and uneven stage flooring, the scent of gas and more," the New York Post reported.
"They accuse management of retaliating against dancers who complained, and naming an official club group chat 'Anus Tarts'.”
Now it appears America’s 'strippiest' metropolitan area is calling it quits till demands are met.
An online petition was also started to support Magic Tavern dancers’ rights.
According to the strippers’ statement, the business terminated some employees for expressing their concerns in late March.
The petition said some staff was notified through Instagram or text message, while others were taken off the schedule without being told prior.
The strippers of Portland’s Magic Tavern informed their employer on June 1 they are forming a union and asked that the Actors’ Equity Association be recognized as their bargaining representatives.
When these workers first brought their concerns to management, rather than remedying the situation, the employers retaliated and fired five dancers for daring to attempt to improve their working conditions.
The strippers have been on strike ever since, and they said the club remains an "abnormally unsafe place to work."
“When Magic Tavern opened in November, we were told by management to come to them with any concerns as they wanted to create a safe, equitable club."
"Instead, we were subjected to dangerous working conditions and a lack of professionalism from the owner and staff members,” said Daphne, a Magic Tavern dancer in a news release.
“We love our jobs, and we're good at what we do. Sex work is work, and as workers, we deserve to be treated with respect. We are unionizing to demand that respect and ensure we can go to work every day ensured of both safety and dignity.”
Actors’ Equity Association is the national union of actors and stage managers working in live entertainment that recently made headlines for successfully winning a union for the strippers of Star Garden Topless Dive Bar in North Hollywood, CA.
Magic Tavern has been operating as a strip club in Portland since November 2022.
“We’ve already demonstrated in Los Angeles that strippers who want a union not only deserve one but can win one,” said Actors’ Equity Association President Kate Shindle.
“The dancers at Magic Tavern have made it clear that they will not put up with a dangerous workplace. In fact, when I first heard about the issues that compelled them to strike, I audibly gasped."
"No worker should have to choose between their safety and their job. Their boldness in sticking up for themselves and their tenacity in holding to what they know is right is going to get them union recognition and a contract worthy of their labour.”
