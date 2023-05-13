A national Christian action group is rallying volunteers, including those outside Canada, to get involved in the Alberta election.
In a May 6 email, My Canada put a call out for volunteers to help "pro-freedom" candidates.
A national Christian action group is rallying volunteers, including those outside Canada, to get involved in the Alberta election.
In a May 6 email, My Canada put a call out for volunteers to help "pro-freedom" candidates.
"There are moments that profoundly impact the course of our nation," began a March 6 email from My Canada to its supporters.
"We believe we are in another one of those moments with the Alberta provincial election, which will take place May 29th."
The organization, which was founded and led by Faytene Grasseschi, had "isolated key swing ridings" where volunteers could help push "pro-freedom candidates" over the top. In past correspondence, Grasseschi said a single volunteer working throughout an entire election campaign can rally as many as 400 votes.
"We have seen time and time again that in races like this, only a few volunteers can determine who wins ... or loses," read the email.
"If Alberta stays strong on freedom issues, it will have an impact on the entire nation."
"You can help from ANYWHERE in our nation."
The organization set up an online form for those interested. It promised training and that volunteers would not work alone. Would-be campaign participants had options of interest to check off such as making calls in support of candidates, setting up signs, scrutineering, data entry, social media activity, and prayer.
"Moments like this matter. Please sign up to serve," the email closed.
The email also urged prayer for Alberta as it faces forest fires.
Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)
Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.