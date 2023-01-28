National Gallery of Canada

The National Gallery of Canada paid a private consultant more than $126,000 to censor documents under the Access To Information Act. Other federal departments and agencies hired private censors at fees that ran into the millions, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

Brenda Keen Consulting Incorporated of Nepean, ON was paid a total $126,840 for an undisclosed number of hours processing requests for records, according to Access To Information accounts. Keen is a former federal employee.

