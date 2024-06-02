National Pride Flag Walk Out Day announced

Campaign Life Coalition (CLC) has announced National Pride Flag Walk-Out Day, which runs from Friday to Tuesday. CLC called the initiative a "parental rights campaign designed to peacefully protest radical LGBT indoctrination in schools, and to assert parents’ rights to guide the moral education of their children."The walk-out dates have been selected to coincide with all the dates on which schools may raise the LGBT Pride Flag to start celebrating transgender and homosexual Pride Month. The inaugural National “Pride” Flag Walk-Out Day took place last year on June 1. At least seven provinces and territories participated in the day of protest against LGBT ideology. Many schools reported mass absences ranging between 30% to 75%.CLC said the impact of the event was noticeable in Ontario last year.Northwood Public School in Windsor saw 600 of its 800 students stay home on June 1st.The local President of the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario admitted to the CBC that multiple Windsor area schools had greater than 50% absence rates.In Ottawa, two schools experienced a greater than 60% absence rate, and more than 40% of the desks were empty in nine other schools on the first day of so-called LGBT “Pride” Month. In Oakville, up to 30% of students in some schools stayed home in protest. In London, school officials kept numbers of absences close to their chests, but admitted to the London Free Press that there were significant "absences in pockets of schools." In Toronto, school officials were also tight-lipped about numbers, but admitted to media that absences in some schools were "higher than normal." Campaign Life Coalition said it hopes that even greater mass absences will be felt in school boards across the nation."Educators, school administrators and provincial Ministers of Education must finally get the message: 'Stop indoctrinating our kids with sexual ideology!'" said CLC.The organization also intends to hold “pray-in” events outside the offices of select Catholic Bishops and Catholic school boards on Monday June 3.