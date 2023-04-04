North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Finland will become the 31st member of its organization.
“I am deeply proud to welcome Finland as a full-fledged member of our alliance, and I look forward to also welcoming Sweden as soon as possible,” said Stoltenberg in a Tuesday press release.
“Joining NATO is good for Finland, it is good for Nordic security, and it is good for NATO as a whole.”
The release said Stoltenberg welcomed Finnish President Sauli Niinisto to NATO Headquarters for a flag-raising ceremony to mark the country’s acceptance.
The secretary-general thanked Niinisto for his leadership and for bringing Finland into NATO. He said this acceptance shows the world Russian President Vladimir Putin failed to “slam NATO’s door shut.”
The Finnish national anthem and the NATO hymn were played as the country's flag was raised outside the headquarters for the first time while its government officials, other foreign ministers, and Swedish delegates were present. Simultaneous flag-raising ceremonies took place at Allied Command Operations in Mons, Belgium, and Allied Command Transformation in Norfolk, VA.
Stoltenberg concluded by saying Finland is safer and NATO is stronger because of this deal. He added the country’s forces are “substantial and highly capable, your resilience is second to none, and for many year, troops from Finland and NATO countries have worked side-by-side as partners.”
“From today, we stand together as allies,” he said.
Stoltenberg said in February Ukraine will become a NATO member in the long term following the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
