Jens Stoltenberg

Jens Stoltenberg 

 Courtesy NATO

North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Finland will become the 31st member of its organization.

“I am deeply proud to welcome Finland as a full-fledged member of our alliance, and I look forward to also welcoming Sweden as soon as possible,” said Stoltenberg in a Tuesday press release.

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

G Gently
G Gently

Now their sons and daughters can be called to fight for Ukraine and die if necessary.

Report Add Reply
Big10-4
Big10-4

US lead NATO keeps encroaching on Russia's border! Way to de-escalate the situation!!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.