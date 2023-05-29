Jagmeet Singh
Courtesy of CBC

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh put forward a motion on Monday asking David Johnston to step down from his role as special rapporteur, who is investigating foreign interference in Canada. 

“We’ve tabled a motion … that will be debated tomorrow in the House,” Singh told reporters.

David Johnston

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(10) comments

DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies
DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies

This guy is full of it up to his eyeballs. If someone kicked the $hit out of him he’d be transparent.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Is Nina ( Singh ) Hartley taking a temporary break from under Trudeau’s desk?

Lol

Raz
Raz

Moron Singh, go crawl under a rock with Notley and Trudeau!

CalamityMarcy
CalamityMarcy

What a laugh...Jaggie rears up on his hind legs to hiss a bit but he'll fall back into line pretty quick...

LetThatOneMarinate
LetThatOneMarinate

I'm sure Justin will be fine with this. He most definitely has more sympathetic cronies hiding in the shadows that he can appoint to take over.

Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

This is only faux concern by Singh. If he really cared anything about Canada or his constituents he would have pulled all NDP support for the Liberals which would trigger an election. Seems his golden pension is first, foremost and takes priority on his agenda.

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

[thumbup]You bet it is!

paradoxi67
paradoxi67

Timed to distract undecided voters on the day of the Alberta election?

Any NDP fans will now be able to vote NDP with a clear conscience (in their confused brains), because the NDP finally did the right thing (again - in their mind?)

Coincidence that the motion was tabled by an NDP'er named Rachel?

Could be I am just so nervous about the election that I am hearing whispers in the wind... :-)

guest1019
guest1019

But Jagmeet, you still support Herr Trudeau.

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

[thumbup]Yep!

