Cabinet regrets its latest gun control bill, according to Government House Leader Mark Holland (Ajax, ON). Amendments to restrict hunting rifles were abruptly withdrawn Friday in the face of stiff opposition in the House of Commons public safety committee.

“It is not our intention to impact those who are hunting and using firearms for hunting and we acknowledge and regret the consultations we undertook were not sufficient and that there were gaps and problems in the amendments,” said Holland. “That’s why we retracted them.”

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

(11) comments

Canadian in Western Canada
Canadian in Western Canada

Amazing how calm they can be even while their pants are on fire.

Report Add Reply
Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

From now on - every time Trudeau uses the term "miss or diss-information" the retort should be: like when you said you weren't taking away hunting firearms but you really were?

Report Add Reply
james.morris
james.morris

All these Liberals know how to do is lie....

Report Add Reply
nocows
nocows

Unfortunately lying has become common place with the liberals and Fidel's son is a master at it. They will be back under some other slippery motive. And Rachel's buddy doesn't have the courage to put this corrupt government to bed!

Report Add Reply
mccann.wp
mccann.wp

If Trudeau were to ever have a majority government he would seize everything resembling a gun/rifle.

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Mark Holland has a long history of being in favour of prohibiting all legally-owned firearms. He's a lying P O S !

Report Add Reply
bill.moulton
bill.moulton

I’m not convinced the CPC is a great friend of firearms owners. In an attempt to get votes in Ontario and Quebec their position last election was to enforce the Liberals order in council to ban several firearms.

Report Add Reply
Free Canada
Free Canada

When the WEF controlled corrupt Liberals get caught in a lie. They just tell a new lie. Lol.

Report Add Reply
Paul S
Paul S

I call BS... Trudeau wanted to take all firearms away from Canadians.... He is afraid of an up rising because of all his WEF policies! We need to boot Trudeau, the Liberals and the NDP out of power!

Report Add Reply
james.morris
james.morris

Box the socks and their tone would change quickly....the Liberals need to be totally exterminated

Report Add Reply
terryc
terryc

That is straight up a lie that they "never intended to take away hunters firearms". Truedough said he wanted to. Holy smokes, do the the libs pump out lie after lie.

Report Add Reply

