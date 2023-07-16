Mona Fortier
Image courtesy of CBC

Canadians who want to access public records need proof of their citizenship or residency, such as a birth certificate or driver's license, per the new rules set by Treasury Board President Mona Fortier.

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, these new requirements were implemented without seeking public input.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

guest50
guest50

In others words, the Liberal government of Canada wants to identify and persecute ANYONE who has the slightest interest in questioning their decisions or actions.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.