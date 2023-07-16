Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Canadians who want to access public records need proof of their citizenship or residency, such as a birth certificate or driver's license, per the new rules set by Treasury Board President Mona Fortier.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, these new requirements were implemented without seeking public input.
“No consultations were deemed to be necessary,” the Treasury Board wrote in an earlier Regulatory Impact Analysis Statement.
The rules “need to ensure an individual making a request under the Act has the right to do so,” wrote staff.
“This includes ensuring the requester is a Canadian citizen, a permanent resident or a person present in Canada.”
Changes to the rules of the Access to Information Act mean that government departments and agencies will now determine what counts as “adequate identification” when Canadians ask for public records.
“The government institution must request additional information from the person in order to confirm their right of access,” the Treasury Board wrote in a legal notice.
“Some media outlets reported on the proposed regulations raising concerns of potential delays that could result from the implementation of the identify verification requirements by Access to Information practitioners,” said the Board.
“The Treasury Board noted the reporting, but since the regulations align with current practices, they are not intended nor expected to impact current processing times.”
The Board, on July 13, 2022, quietly issued a directive to public service executives “to confirm the requester is a Canadian citizen” by requiring them to submit a copy of their passport, citizenship certificate, birth certificate or some other identification. Requesters previously had been permitted to check a box swearing they were Canadian.
The recent law was put in place after a hearing on Dec. 7 at the Commons Access to Information committee, where it was revealed that there were often long delays in obtaining records.
“Turnaround times are terrible and getting worse,” testified Dean Beeby, a retired Canadian Press reporter. Federal departments and agencies “realize they face much bigger blowback from releasing information than from withholding.”
“What is your longest outstanding Access to Information request?” asked Conservative MP Michael Barrett (Leeds-Grenville, ON).
“It would be in the order of 10 years,” replied Beefy.
During her testimony before the committee on April 18, Fortier emphasized the importance of making public records available as a crucial part of democracy. However, she also admitted that she did not have personal experience or direct knowledge of the actual process involved in releasing these records.
“Public access to government information is central to democracy,” said Fortier.
“As President of the Treasury Board, I am responsible for overseeing the application of the Access to Information Act.”
“Have you ever filed an Access to Information request?” asked Conservative MP Damien Kurek (Battle River-Crowfoot, AB).
In others words, the Liberal government of Canada wants to identify and persecute ANYONE who has the slightest interest in questioning their decisions or actions.
