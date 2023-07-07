US FDA

FDA New York field office 

 Courtesy CaptJayRuffins/Wikimedia Commons

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Leqembi full approval to treat Alzheimer’s disease after a confirmatory trial verified clinical benefit. 

“Today’s action is the first verification that a drug targetting the underlying disease process of Alzheimer’s disease has shown clinical benefit in this devastating disease,” said FDA Center for Drug Evaluation and Research Office of Neuroscience Acting Director Teresa Buracchio in a Thursday press release. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(3) comments

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

The difference that I see between this drug and the clot shot, is this drug is being used to combat a real disease, a horrible disease, I hope it is successful.

Report Add Reply
LJeromeS
LJeromeS

AFter Covid, the credibility of any of these health-related government entities is in serious doubt. We need to see this underlying "data", and have some credible researchers comment on it. All the while cleaning up the mess on the "College of Physicians and Surgeons" aisle, and proceeding with charges against Anthony Fauci, Rachel Wolinsky, and all the other globalist fraudsters, including the Provincial Health Authorities across Canada.

Report Add Reply
rianc
rianc

Just how safe is this drug? If they tested it as well as they did the Covid bio-hazards you can bet that the FDA really has no idea. With the FDA you can no longer trust them to approve drugs that are safe since they seem to now operate on the basis of the benefits outweigh the risks as opposed to ensuring the drugs worked and had minimal side-effects.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.