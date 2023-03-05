Girl Scout leaders are facing a cookie conundrum as the popularity of its rare new Raspberry Rally cookies has snacky consumers searching online instead of buying the group's signature treats.
Girl Scout cookies, available for limited periods of time in the fall and spring, are always popular and they’re a good cause, with proceeds supporting Girl Scout activities across the country.
This year a new flavour of cookie has been introduced in the US, the Raspberry Rally, a thin, crispy cookie that is a sister cookie to the ever-popular Thin Mints.
The new cookie is “infused with raspberry flavour instead of mint and dipped in the same delicious chocolaty coating,” as described in a Scouts news release.
However, the Raspberry Rally, unlike its sister, is available only online and has already become so popular that it is reselling online for $100 or more, says The New York Post, adding that within hours of the launch, stocks of the highly anticipated treat sold out for troops across the country.
By the way that’s 100 US dollars and while Girl Scout cookies typically sell for around US$5 per box, the demand for Raspberry Rally has sparked a spike in prices on the secondary market.
Listings on eBay for boxes of the Raspberry Rally cookies are hovering around US$100, with some as high as US$199.97 even though Girl Scouts marks all cookie packaging as “not for resale” says The Post, adding the listings noted that the particular cookie variety was sold out or hard to find in other venues.
A Girl Scouts of the USA spokesperson confirmed with The Post that the cookies have sold out online and urged customers to buy products directly from the organization rather than other sources.
“We like to remind all cookie customers that the proceeds stay local and are critical to fund troops’ activities throughout the year,” the spokesperson told Insider.
“We encourage cookie customers to find a local booth to try different flavours if their first choice isn’t available, or donate to their local council’s cookie donation program to support the largest girl-led entrepreneurship program in the world,” added the spokesperson.
The Post says it has reached out to see if the organization is planning to restock the variety.
The flurry of resales isn’t sitting well with some local Girl Scout leaders.
“It’s taking away that opportunity from a girl,” Jessica Martin, a product program director for Girl Scouts of Ohio’s Heartland, told local news outlet WBNS. “For them to learn and practice their business skills.”
Bad news for Canadians, the Raspberry Rally is available online through the US Girl Scouts only to the continental US, Alaska, Hawaii, US Territories and APO/FPO.
