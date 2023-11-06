New Sask Warrant Intelligence Team to locate violent offenders

The Warrant Intelligence Team (WIT), which is part of the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety, officially started on November 1.WIT plans to collaborate with other government departments and Crown corporations to stop giving government benefits to repeat violent offenders who have active warrants. WIT will also share information to help police catch these violent offenders."Violent individuals with outstanding warrants for arrest should not be benefiting from taxpayer dollars," said Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Paul Merriman. “The new Warrant Intelligence Team will work to ensure government benefits are not being used to perpetuate criminal lifestyles while also helping police in their efforts to apprehend those same offenders.”The Warrant Compliance Act gives WIT the power to stop benefits such as Saskatchewan Income Support and the Saskatchewan Housing Benefit."The Ministry of Social Services will be collaborating with our partners in the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety to support the work of the Warrant Intelligence Team and take action to stop benefits to prolific violent offenders with outstanding warrants," said Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky. "Our ministry will do this work so families of the offender continue to have their financial needs met as they plan for a safer future.”The Warrant Compliance Act has protections to make sure only location data about certain repeat violent offenders is gathered and it's only used to help in their capture.WIT will also work closely with the Ministry of Social Services to lessen any negative effects stopping services might have on the families of offenders who depend on them.