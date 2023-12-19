New year brings tax hike for Sask small businesses

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) warns about upcoming tax increases in Saskatchewan in 2024.“Other provinces are cutting taxes while the Saskatchewan government is raising them on job creators,” said Gage Haubrich, Prairie director of CTF. “This tax hike will hurt businesses, and it won’t even make a dent in the provincial government’s current fiscal problems.”In 2020, the government of Saskatchewan reduced the small business tax rate from 2% to 0%.“Lowering taxes for every small business in our province over the next three years will help them to recover from the pandemic and enable them to retain and hire more workers,” said Finance Minister Donna Harpauer after reducing the tax in 2020.Throughout the three-year cut, the typical small business saved approximately $6,100.In July 2023, it was increased to 1%. In 2024, the government plans to raise the small business tax rate back to 2%.Even with the tax increase, the government anticipates tax revenue will only rise by 1%.To compare, Manitoba has a small business tax rate of 0%.In January, NDP Premier Wab Kinew is reducing Manitoba's provincial gas tax to make life more affordable for Manitobans.“Saskatchewan businesses need tax relief, not tax hikes,” Haubrich said. “Saskatchewan is going in the wrong direction by raising this tax. It needs to stop the hike and cut the tax for good.”