There can never be too many Snoopys
The loveable cartoon Beagle created by Charles Schulz has a real-life double.
A black and white mini Sheepadoodle, named Bayley, has a pair of black ears, black snout, deep black eyes and shiny white coat that are the trademarks of Snoopy, the famous Peanuts pup.
“The sheepadoodle gained attention this week after Doodles Dog Club featured the canine alongside the cartoon dog claiming the pooch is going viral for the similarities,” reports The New York Post.
On the post, which has been ‘liked’ more than a million times, the caption reads “Meet Bayley. Sheepadoodle, the spitting Image of Snoopy. With those big ears and that button nose, Bayley is the perfect real-life version of our favourite cartoon dog.”
Bayley’s account — Bayley.sheepdog — has more than 157,000 followers and earlier this week the pup’s ‘pawrents’ celebrated National Pet Day by sharing a video of Bayley giving “paw” with the caption “Happy National Pet Day.”
According to her account, Bayley is two years old with a birthday coming up May 4 and is based in the US. The breed is an Old English Sheepdog-Mini Poodle mix, averaging a height of 20-in. and weighing up to 45 pounds, according to the dog adoption agency Premier pups.
They’re fixing a hole a tree grows in
It’s pothole season and as we all know, it can take what seems an eternity to get the wheel-benders fixed. A Virginia man had a resourceful way to get a pothole filled after more than a year of prodding officials by planting a tree in the hole, twice.
Josh Anderson said he and his neighbors were frustrated with the city's failure to address the pothole in an intersection near his home.
“It was about a foot deep. It was maybe about that deep. If you hit it at a good speed, it would mess your car up,” Anderson told WTVR-TV.
Anderson decided to plant a tree in the hole to get the city’s attention, which went viral on TikTok, which got the city’s attention, which came and took the tree out, but didn’t repair the hole.
“I come back home from work and the tree was gone. So I pulled up another tree and I planted it, put some lights on it,” Anderson said.
He said a crew came to the intersection the next day to fill the pothole in properly.
“As many times as I went to ask to get it done and nothing's been done about it. And as soon as I make a Tik Tok and put it on their webpage with a tree in it, within 24-hours, they had a crew out here fixing it,” Anderson said.
Over here, Dad. This way.
President Joe Biden visited Ireland and Northern Ireland this week, his ancestral home, accompanied by his son Hunter. Speaking to a group of students, Biden said, “As you walk into my office in the Oval Office in the United States Capitol.” Of course, the Oval Office is in the White House, not the US Capitol Building.
Many wondered why son Hunter was on the trip, rather than wife Jill and the answer may be to be a guide. Watch how lost Joe appears to be:
Biden gets confused after his speech in Ireland, so Hunter tells him where to go pic.twitter.com/r3fiYzVbd8— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 12, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.