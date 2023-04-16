NHL legend and three-time Stanley Cup champion, Chris Chelios, put his Paradise Cove mansion in Malibu up for sale for US$75 million, compared to the US$6 million he paid for it in 2003.
“I was looking for a place to get away with the family,” Chelios told The New York Post of his and wife Tracee’s decision to buy the seaside estate that year. “No question, Paradise Cove is the best stretch of beach in all of Malibu. For me and my family, there was no better place we could have chosen to spend our time. The privacy is second to none.”
“Malibu’s lifestyle is so supreme, the market keeps pushing itself up,” Compass agent Chris Cortazzo, who holds the listing, told The Post of the home’s massive increase in value, adding it sits directly on the beach, while most homes in the area “are on the bluffs.”
The home measures 3,795 sq. ft., featuring an open concept kitchen, living and dining room replete with skylights, wraparound windows, numerous decks, a built-in breakfast nook, a fireplace and a “vanishing wall of glass,” according to the listing.
“Stairs lead up to a loft-style, ocean-view en-suite bedroom, while the lower levels are home to three bedrooms, including the tranquil primary suite, a spacious retreat complete with fireplace, sitting area, walk-in closet, ocean-view spa bath, and a private deck with a hot tub and spectacular views,” says the listing.
The estate comes complete with a one-bedroom guest house on the beach with its own kitchen and three decks, one which has another hot tub and a barrel sauna.
Chelios told the Wall Street Journal he and Tracee decided to sell the property because their four grown children live on the east coast, adding they wanted a vacation spot closer to their kids and grandchildren near Lake Michigan.
While price tag of US$75 million is high by any standards, other homes in the area have sold for more, including a $91 million sale by one of Chelios’s neighbours, a $100 million purchase by Entertainment Studios’ billionaire Byron Allen last year and venture capitalist Marc Andreessen’s purchase of a $177 million home the year before.
