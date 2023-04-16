Chelios 3
Image courtesy of Twitter

NHL legend and three-time Stanley Cup champion, Chris Chelios, put his Paradise Cove mansion in Malibu up for sale for US$75 million, compared to the US$6 million he paid for it in 2003.

Chelios 1

“I was looking for a place to get away with the family,” Chelios told The New York Post of his and wife Tracee’s decision to buy the seaside estate that year. “No question, Paradise Cove is the best stretch of beach in all of Malibu. For me and my family, there was no better place we could have chosen to spend our time. The privacy is second to none.”

Chelios 2
Chelios 5

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

