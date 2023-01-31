Alberta Advanced Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides vowed to strengthen free speech at universities following the University of Lethbridge’s decision to cancel a lecture from fired Mount Royal University (MRU) professor Frances Widdowson.
“I understand past comments made by this speaker are controversial, but I believe it is important for our universities and colleges to foster a strong culture of free speech and diverse viewpoints, even when those viewpoints are deemed controversial, or even offensive, barring speech intended to incite hatred or violence of course,” said Nicolaides in a Tuesday statement.
“I will be announcing new steps to strengthen free speech on Alberta’s post-secondary campuses in the near future.”
Nicolaides said it should be for students rather than administrators “to make the final decision about whether to listen to a speech or not.” He added his statement should not be construed as agreeing with any past remarks made by Widdowson.
“A university campus must be a place of free and open debate and I will work to ensure Alberta remains a bastion of free speech and academic freedom,” Nicolaides said.
Widdowson said Monday she would be giving her lecture at U of L on Wednesday, regardless of the circumstances.
She was fired from MRU in 2021 and is pursuing legal action to defend academic freedom and freedom of expression in universities.
"The university unequivocally supports academic debate and will always defend the rights of faculty related to academic freedom. However, academic freedom does not justify harassment or discrimination," MRU said at the time.
"Mount Royal employees have the right to work in an environment that is respectful and free from harassment. The collective agreement and MRU policies outline a process for resolving issues of workplace conduct, and decisions are always made following rigorous due process."
"The MRU community is committed to a learning environment free from harassment and discrimination for our students, faculty, staff, alumni, donors and the broader community."
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
