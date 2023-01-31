Demetrios Nicolaides gets mandate letter

Minister of Advanced Education Demetrios Nicolaides 

 Courtesy Demetrios Nicolaides

Alberta Advanced Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides vowed to strengthen free speech at universities following the University of Lethbridge’s decision to cancel a lecture from fired Mount Royal University (MRU) professor Frances Widdowson. 

“I understand past comments made by this speaker are controversial, but I believe it is important for our universities and colleges to foster a strong culture of free speech and diverse viewpoints, even when those viewpoints are deemed controversial, or even offensive, barring speech intended to incite hatred or violence of course,” said Nicolaides in a Tuesday statement. 

