Famous sports brand Nike waded deeper into the transgender discussion pool, with the release of a new gender-inclusive line of clothing for kids.
On June 13, the company will host an event introducing its Kids One Fit apparel line, plus have a panel discussion about the inclusion of trans people in sports after a screening of the Changing the Game documentary.
An internal email sent to Nike staff, uncovered by the Daily Wire, Nike, which is based in Portland, OR, announced its Pride campaign titled Together We Are Undeniable, put together by NikeUNITED PRIDE, seeking to spotlight and celebrate "the past, present, and future of our global LGBTQIA+ community," the email says, as reported by The Post Millennial (TPM).
“The (fluid gender) community continues to fight for equality, their right to be themselves. Together We Are Undeniable centres around determination, celebrating icons of the community and the progress we have and will continue to make in light of recent attacks and restrictions on the community and their lives,” reads the email, in part.
Also on Nike’s summer agenda is hosting a discussion with surgeon Blair Peters, who once bragged in a deleted post about performing three double mastectomies in one day on adolescent females, reports TPM.
There will also be a Pride fitness event, a Pride-themed rock-climbing wall, a function titled Pride Thirst Thursday, featuring competitions between employees and local drag queens and what Nike calls a "family-friendly" drag queen story time at their inaugural Pride Community Fair, according to TMP.
In it Nike also announced it will donate US$600,000 to "six organizations advancing the LGBTQIA+ community," with the Gay, Lesbian, Straight Education Network (GLSEN) being one of them. GLSEN is a promoter of gender ideology in classrooms and has received donations from US retailer Target, in the area of $2.5 million.
GLSEN released a document called Model Local Education Agency Policy on Transgender and Nonbinary Students," that said, "Transgender and nonbinary students have the right to discuss and express their gender identity openly and to decide when, with whom, and how much to share private information."
It’s not Nike’s first embrace of the transgender debate.
In April, it came under fire when it partnered with Bud-Light destroyer and TikToker Dylan Mulvaney, who could be seen on social media wearing a Nike sports bra.
A woman, who goes by the handle ‘chatterbox.mama’ on TikTok, invited women to join the burn bra challenge and burn their Nike sports bras in protest over the company using the biological male to advertise sports bras to women.
"All you real women out there, we are in the fight of all fights. Since the 1960s, we have been fighting for the right to be women," posted chatterbox.mama. "Nike, you should be ashamed of yourself. You chose a little boy with no breasts and some junk in his pants to represent real women.”
"Nike, I am done with you," she wrote. "I will never, ever buy another Nike product as long as I live and there are millions and millions and millions of women just like me."
