NO FREE LUCH: Trudeau's school meal program falls short on promises

The Trudeau government's National School Food Program, touted as a "game changer" by the Prime Minister himself, has been revealed to be more spin than substance, says Blacklocks Reporter. Despite promises to feed 400,000 schoolchildren daily, figures show that the program's funding will only cover a fraction of that number, and only if meal costs are cut to a mere $2.78 per child per day.Experts from the Breakfast Club of Canada, a leading organization in the field, testified before the Senate national finance committee that a minimum of $3 to $6 per child per day is needed to provide a nutritious meal. The University of Saskatchewan College of Medicine's 2023 report found that existing lunch programs cost an average of $6.45 per person, far exceeding the government's estimate.The government's claim of subsidizing meals for 400,000 children has been repeatedly made by both Trudeau and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, despite the lack of detail on how this calculation was made. “It is a game changer,” Trudeau said at the time. “The program will take pressure off families, invest directly in the future of our kids and make sure they’re able to reach their potential feeling healthy and happy. This is about fairness and doing what’s right for our kids to get the best start in life.”In reality, the $200 million annual funding would only cover a fraction of that number, according to the Breakfast Club's estimates.The program's shortcomings are a far cry from the government's lofty promises of a universal program that would provide healthy meals to all schoolchildren. Instead, it appears that the program will only serve a small fraction of the estimated one million schoolchildren enrolled in programs nationwide.Advocates have long called for a universal program that would provide meals to all schoolchildren, regardless of income. The Department of Social Development's report last October showed widespread support for a pay-what-you-can model, which would allow all children to participate and reduce stigma.As the Breakfast Club's Judith Barry testified, "Ultimately, it is only 20 percent of the student population" that will benefit from the program.“We would need at least $3 to $6 per child per day,” Judith Barry, co-founder of the Breakfast Club, testified at the Senate national finance committee. “There are 180 school days. We would need billions.”