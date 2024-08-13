North Van RCMP investigating after wire allegedly tied across bike lane on Second Narrows Bridge

The North Vancouver RCMP are investigating reports that a wire was tied across the bike lane on the north end of the east side of the Second Narrows Bridge.While no injuries have been linked to the "suspicious incident," it has sparked concern among the city's sizable cycling community.In a press release, the North Vancouver RCMP explained that the initial report was filed on August 10, with the complainant noting that he noticed the wire on while cycling across the bridge the day before. "We are extremely fortunate that no one was injured by the wire," Media Relations Officer Cnst. Mansoor Sahak said. "We’re asking anyone who has witnessed suspicious activity or has information related to this incident to come forward."The North Vancouver RCMP can be reached at 604-985-1311 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca. The file number is #2024-16096.The incident was first reported on the BC Road Cycling Facebook group by Stewart Martin."Caution!" he wrote. "When exiting the 2nd Narrows Bridge at the North end on the East side bike path we came across a wire strung across the path about 4' high, about 3pm yesterday. The person in front of me was able to duck and it hit his helmet. This is just as you go around the blind right hand bend down to the main road. Please take caution and slow down as you exit the bridge."He claimed it was a "deliberate act," warning that while he removed the wire, "the culprit could replace it."Nich Burnett, the cyclist in front of Martin, told CityNews that the wire was invisible until it was right in front of him."I was going probably 30 or 35 km an hour off the bridge and then just 10 feet away from me, all of a sudden I noticed a wire or an aircraft cable right across the bike lane," he said. "I was able to duck in time, just barely. As I ducked, it struck the top of my helmet and I was able to stop safely."Burnett described it as being around 12 ft long and "taken from the fence separating the bike lane and the car lane" then "intentionally tied to a sign and to the fence, right at above head height.""Luckily I had seen it," he added. "I think had I not, I would have struck it at neck or upper chest height, and probably would have slid into the fence and maybe even snuck through the fence into the car-lane exit. It was very scary and I’m shocked that anyone would do that."No suspects have yet been identified.