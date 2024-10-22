North Van RCMP warns parents after surge in youth carrying weapons

The North Vancouver RCMP is sounding the alarm after a significant increase in the number of youth found carrying weapons, including airsoft guns, knives, and homemade weapons. In just two weeks, the RCMP’s Youth Support Team (YST) reported over 10 encounters with teens in possession of these dangerous items.During proactive patrols, YST officers discovered several youths on a local trail armed with makeshift weapons. In another concerning incident, officers confronted youths with knives and homemade tasers near school property, raising alarms about the potential dangers these weapons pose."We are extremely concerned with the increase in weapons we are seeing youth carrying," said Const. Mansoor Sahak, Media Relations Officer for the North Vancouver RCMP. "Weapons such as these can cause disagreements to spiral out of control and can result in an escalated police response that has the potential to ultimately place the public, the youth, and the police in harm’s way."In light of these incidents, the North Vancouver RCMP is urging parents to engage in discussions with their children about the dangers of carrying weapons. The police highlighted that while possession of airsoft guns is legal, serious legal consequences can arise if they are concealed or used to threaten or intimidate others.Const. Paul Reece from the YST emphasized the seriousness of weapon possession among youth, stating, "Should a youth be found in possession of a weapon, they may face significant consequences, including a criminal charge. We encourage parents to have conversations about these types of incidents and reinforce that carrying weapons can only cause harm; there is no upside."