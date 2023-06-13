Pride parade

Toronto Pride Parade 

 Courtesy Evan Mitsui/CBC

Seymour Heights Elementary School in North Vancouver, BC, will be holding a Pride parade for its kindergarten to Grade 7 students. 

“Sources tell me parents are planning to pull their kids from school that day,” said Canadian social media coordinator Kat Kanada in a Monday tweet. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(1) comment

Tommy Digger
Tommy Digger

Does any one know if a drag queen can fly

Report Add Reply

