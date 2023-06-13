Seymour Heights Elementary School in North Vancouver, BC, will be holding a Pride parade for its kindergarten to Grade 7 students.
“Sources tell me parents are planning to pull their kids from school that day,” said Canadian social media coordinator Kat Kanada in a Monday tweet.
A letter Kanada received starts off with Seymour Heights Principal Sanj Johal and Vice-principal Lauren Vanderham saying they believe “in inclusion and taking care of one another.”
“The North Vancouver School District’s Strategic Plan — Welcoming and Inclusive Culture — and our School Plan — Diversity Is Honoured — support a welcoming and inclusive environment,” said Johal and Vanderham.
As such, they said the school’s Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity Team “has been working very hard at celebrating Pride Month, and we are very excited to share some great news with you!”
To celebrate diversity and encourage inclusion at Seymour Heights and within the community, it will be having a school-wide Pride parade on Friday from 11:30 to noon, and parents and guardians are welcome to march with their children.
“We take this opportunity to teach students that everyone is welcome and respected,” said Johal and Vanderham.
“We encourage you and your child to wear the colours of the rainbow for this day.”
The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) said May 31 students should be required to learn about sexual minorities regardless of what their parents think.
“All staff at the @OCDSB received this email on May 31st, informing them that ‘2SLGBTQ+’ representation in the curriculum and classroom is ‘a fundamental human right,’ that opting out of ‘2SLGBTQ+ learnings’ is not an option, and that teachers who want to ‘foster inclusivity’ can ‘begin the school year using they/them pronouns for all,’ until students have specified otherwise,” said former Ontario high school teacher Chanel Pfahl.
