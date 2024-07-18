‘NOT THAT DIFFERENT’: Health minister Holland compares Canadian, US politics

Health Minister Mark Holland on Wednesday recounted witnessing an episode of road rage and compared American and Canadian politics and their impacts on citizens. Holland told reporters he was a recent victim of an “angry” driver in a “pickup truck,” road rage and said he has had “all kinds of experiences” like it, per Blacklock’s Reporter. “I have all kinds of experiences where people come up to me,” said Holland. “I was on a run on a rural road on a weekend and got cut off by a pickup truck, somebody getting out, very angry.”“That stuff can be scary. Turned out it was a great conversation. I think all of us need to take a step back.” He did not elaborate.When subsequently asked for comment on the shooting of Donald Trump, he replied, “The United States is different than us, but not that different.” Asked “what more needs to be done to protect politicians,” Holland responded, “There is no question this is on all of our minds.”“It’s very disappointing as a human being to go on social media and see the way people are talking to each other and what is deemed to be acceptable in how people are talking to each other,” said Holland. “The fact that’s bleeding out into real life is not surprising.”“What responsibility do you bear?” asked a reporter. “I try in all of my engagements whether or not speaking in parliament or in a media exchange like this to really think deeply about how can I present my case in a way that’s fact-based and kind of make sure I’m not too incendiary,” replied Holland.The minister did not fault any member of cabinet for inflammatory comments. “I think there should be a greater responsibility and a greater consequence when any of us so distantly wander from facts to create anger that is manufactured and not real,” he said.Liberal MP Joël Lightbound, chair of the Commons Industry Committee and former chair of the Québec Liberal caucus, earlier faulted cabinet for waging a needlessly divisive election campaign in 2021.“We are more divided than ever,” Lightbound told reporters in 2022.“It’s time to stop dividing Canadians, to stop pitting one part of the population against another.”“I can’t help but notice with regret that both the tone and the policies of my government changed drastically on the eve and during the last election campaign. From a positive and unifying approach a decision was made to wedge, to divide and to stigmatize.”“Though I am alone in voicing these concerns publicly I can tell you I am not the only one who feels to varying degrees as I do within our ranks. There are quite a few others who share the discomfort with the kind of divisive politics.”