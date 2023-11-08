Notley, McGowan attack Smith's meeting with Tucker Carlson

Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley and the president of Alberta Federation of Labour Gil McGowan have expressed fear Premier Danielle Smith will “magnify” Tucker Carlson's “dangerous” views. Smith and Carlson are scheduled to share the stage January 24, 2024 for a day of sit-down interviews and speeches. Notley posted to Twitter (“X”) Smith is insistent on meeting with “extremist Tucker Carlson” and cited a list of reasons why Smith should back out — warning it may damage Smith’s reputation. “By appearing on stage beside a person with such hateful, harmful views, Smith shows a total disregard for the negative consequences this will have on Alberta’s reputation and casts severe doubt on her own,” Notley tweeted. Alongside her comments she posted footage of herself condemning the upcoming event. “In terms of Tucker Carlson,” Notley says in the video, “listen, that character has attacked the Ukraine, he has diminished women in an offensive way, he has endorsed the attempted uprising in the US around the presidential elections.”“He is not a credible figure,” she continued. “The fact that our premier believes it’s appropriate to normalize the things this person would say by appearing on a stage with him is a profound lack of judgment on her part.”“It damages Alberta’s reputation on an international level,” Notley said. .McGowan reposted Notley’s video, adding “Rachel is absolutely right.”“Danielle Smith should not be normalizing Tucker Carlson’s dangerous views by sharing a stage with him,” he wrote. “He’s free to spew his authoritarian, Putin-aligned bile. But what does it say about a Premier gives him a platform for magnify these views?”