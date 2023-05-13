Rachel Notley

Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley said she would assist seniors by expanding supports to enable them to have comfortable lives. 

Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley announced her party would give signing bonuses of up to $10,000 to attract healthcare workers to the province if elected.  

“The UCP (United Conservative Party) have a plan to sell off hospitals, but we have a plan to staff them,” said Notley in a Saturday press release. 

