Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley announced her party would give signing bonuses of up to $10,000 to attract healthcare workers to the province if elected.
“The UCP (United Conservative Party) have a plan to sell off hospitals, but we have a plan to staff them,” said Notley in a Saturday press release.
“We will solve the healthcare crisis and empower Albertans to choose meaningful and respected careers in healthcare, in communities right across Alberta.”
NDP pledging $10,000 signing bonuses as part of plan to attract more doctors and nurses, while adding 10,000 post-secondary spaces for health care professions.
The release said the Alberta NDP would offer better training and career pathways to prospective medical students and provide income support while they complete their studies.
It said the NDP would create up to 10,000 new post-secondary spaces for healthcare and related fields over the next three years.
Notley went on to say its plan will “attract skilled professionals from around the world — because we have the best team-based care, the best hospitals, the best schools, the best quality of life, and the strongest economy.”
There will be $70 million dedicated to signing bonuses for attracting frontline healthcare. Additionally, $375 million will be spent over three years to add spaces in schools across the province.
The new post-secondary seats in healthcare are part of the NDP’s plan to add more across the board. An analysis conducted by the Alberta government showed tens of thousands of young people will enter the post-secondary system over the next four years.
Notley called on people to "stop the brain drain and keep our future leaders here in Alberta.”
The release accused the Alberta UCP of chasing away healthcare workers while creating a crisis in the system. Hospitals are closing because of staffing shortages, children are waiting 15 hours in emergency rooms, and people are driving 300 kilometres to receive care.
Notley concluded by saying enough is enough.
“It’s time for better healthcare for all Albertans,” she said.
UCP candidate Jason Copping (Calgary-Varsity) responded by saying the NDP had four years to address the challenges in the healthcare system when it was in government.
“They did not,” said Copping.
“The NDP keep demonstrating that they have no plan of their own and continue to copy our policies and approach to ensure every Albertan has access to the care they need where and when they need it.”
Copping pointed to the UCP announcing $1,200 signing bonuses for certain careers under the Alberta Is Calling campaign. It announced a graduation retention tax credit of $3,000 to $10,000 to convince people to stay and work in Alberta after graduation.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith unveiled the UCP’s plan to add jobs and continue growing the economy — including cash payments to workers to move to the province and tax credits for graduates up to $10,000 — on May 4.
“To keep our economy growing, we need skilled workers for our new and existing industries,” said Smith.
As part of the Alberta Job Growth and Diversification Strategy, a UCP government will launch the Alberta Is Calling signing bonus. For select sectors where there are labour shortages — including in healthcare, childcare, and trades — eligible newcomers will receive a $1,200 payment after their first full year of residency.
I pretty sure Smith already did that.
Nutley is a mafia don. Vote for me or my supporters will burn your province down. It's an offer you can't refuse.
